Google TV will soon support kids profiles





Unlike Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV does not have full multi-user support for some reason. Previously, there were optional restricted profiles that could be added. This could be for kids accessing smart TVs. However, with the new Chromecast rollout with Google TV, there is multi-user support, but it’s pretty limited and it seems that the restricted profile is gone. It seems that they are currently working on some sort of solution by adding Kids Profiles to Google TV.

According to Android police, a Google representative in the support thread has confirmed that a kids profile will be added to Google TV soon. You can “set up a safe space for your child” on the platform because you can choose which apps you want to allow your child to use the profile. Of course, YouTube Kids is available by default, but other apps you try to access require parental opt-in. You will need to enter your PIN when you leave your child’s profile to prevent accidental access to your parent account.

Of course, this is good news for parents. It’s easier to leave your child while watching Google TV. However, non-children users do not yet have full multi-profile support. Secondary users cannot set the home screen, use individual app data, or configure their own personal streaming account. Only the first account has access to all personal apps and settings, and the other accounts can see what the main user has.

At least publishing your kids profile gives parents some control over what their children can access on Google TV. However, it would be even better if multiple users could have the same “privileges” as the main user. This is especially important in households with some people who like their tastes and streaming services. For now the workaround is to start playing on your phone or tablet and cast it to your TV.

According to a Google representative, Google TV’s kids profile will begin rolling out next month or so. Let’s see if multi-user support will be improved later.

