Seven West Media of Australia has a partnership with Google.Share jump

Morgan Stanley rushes into EV space.Offers two shares to buy

We are certainly living in an interesting time and in many ways it is good. Take the automobile industry as an example. Technology is changing rapidly, and when it settles down, the way we drive changes dramatically. In 2030, the concept of our car may disappear from the driver after 1980. The biggest changes are due to power systems and artificial intelligence. AI brings autonomous technology to our cars and makes self-driving cars a reality. But power system changes will hit us first. In fact, electric vehicles are already on our way, and electric vehicle (EV) companies are growing rapidly. So far, there are several potential successes in the EV market. Companies are working to establish themselves as leaders in battery technology and electric trains, or to maximize range and performance per charge. The factual industry environment provides investors with both opportunity and excitement. A wise investor will look for a company that can meet the scaling demands once it has settled on a marketable model. Investment firm Morgan Stanley is monitoring the EV industry and looking for innovative new design and manufacturing companies that are positioning themselves to profit as the market matures. Car analyst Adam Jonas has selected two stocks that investors should seriously consider buying. When investigating EV / battery startup status, we prioritize highly differentiated technologies and business models that can scale to a reasonable scale. Level of risk. I opened the TipRanks database and pulled out the details of both Jonas picks to see if they were suitable for my portfolio. Fisker (FSR) First, Fisker is based in Southern California, the center of many of the innovative technology industries. Fiskars focuses on all-solid-state battery technology, which is growing as an alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that most EVs rely on. Although more expensive than older lithium-based systems, all-solid-state batteries are safer and offer higher energy densities. Fisker is busy patenting the transition to all-solid-state batteries, a sound strategy to secure progress in this area. For EVs, all-solid-state batteries offer faster charging times, longer charging ranges, and potentially all-key factors in vehicle performance, reducing battery weight. All car companies need a flagship model, and Fisker has an EVSUV with a midrange price ($ 37,499) and a long range power system (up to 300 miles). The vehicle features a stylish design that complements the charging system and indoor-mounted solar panels and is expected to go into continuous production for the market in 2022. The stylish design reflects the sensibility of founder Henrik Fisker, known for his work at BMW. Z8 and Aston Martin DB9. Fisker entered the open market last fall through a SPAC merger agreement. Since closing the SPAC transaction on October 29, FSR shares have increased by 112%. Impressed by the company, Morgan Stanleys Jonas described Fisker’s value proposition as design, time-to-market, cleansheet user experience, and management expertise, which could meet Ocean’s 4Q22 launch schedule. It says it is expensive. Fisker is specifically targeted at the privately owned / passenger car business, as opposed to the commercial end market, where emotional design and user experience are more important. In addition, Jonas added that the company wants to create an all-digital experience, from websites to apps to in-car HMIs, and continue customer engagement through flexible leasing products. In line with the bright outlook for the company (and the car), Jonas rates Fisker as overweight (ie Buy) and sets a price target of $ 27, suggesting a 42% increase next year. (Click here to see Jonas’ achievements) Looking at the TipRanks data, we find that Wall Street analysts have different views on Fisker. The stock has a consensus rating of a moderate purchase analyst based on 7 reviews, including 4 purchases, 2 holds, and 1 sell. The stock price is currently $ 18.99 and the average price target is $ 21.20, an increase of about 12% over the year. (See TipRanks FSR Inventory Analysis) QuantumScape (QS) QuantumScape establishes itself as a leader in EV battery technology and a potential supplier of next-generation batteries as Fisker works on all-solid-state batteries in the context of automotive production. doing. Power system for the EV market. QuantumScape designs and manufactures solid lithium metal batteries, the highest energy density battery systems currently available. The main advantages of this technology are safety, longevity and charging time. All-solid-state batteries are nonflammable. They last longer than lithium-ion batteries and have less capacity loss at the anode interface. Also, due to its configuration, it can reach 80% capacity with fast charging within 15 minutes. QuantumScape is betting that these benefits will outweigh today’s higher cost technologies and set new standards for EV power systems. The strongest connection with the EV production sector is with Volkswagen. German car giants invested $ 100 million in Quantum Scape in 2018 and another $ 200 million in 2020. The two companies are using the partnership to prepare for the large-scale development and production of all-solid-state batteries. Like Fisker, the Quantum Scape was released at the end of last year through a SPAC contract. The agreement, signed on November 27, brought the QS ticker to the open market, skyrocketing to over $ 130 per share. Since then, stock prices have fallen, but have risen 47% since the NYSE’s opening. For Morgan Stanleys Jonas, involvement in the QS strain carries high risks, but it also offers high potential rewards. In fact, analysts call it “battery development biotechnology.” “We believe that their solid-state technology can address the tremendous obstacles of battery science (energy density) and, if successful, create tremendous value for a wide range of customers in the automotive industry and beyond. From single-layer to transitioning risk cells to production vehicles are high, but I think these are balanced by commercial potential and Volkswagen’s role in helping to undertake early production lamps, “Jonas explains. Did. Jonas notes that QS is a long-term stock, valuing the stock as overweight (ie buying) and confident that the $ 70 price target will rise 28% over a one-year period. is showing. To be sure, not everyone is as enthusiastic about QS as Morgan Stanley. The QS Hold Consensus Rating is based on an even division between purchase, hold, and sale reviews. The share price is $ 54.64, well above the average price target of $ 46.67 due to the recent rise. (See TipRanks QS Stock Analysis) To find great ideas for EV stocks that trade in attractive valuations, go to TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. Please access. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

