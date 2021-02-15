



The fourth wealthiest person in the world has plans to save the planet from catastrophic climate change, which is cheaper than you think.

Forbes Matthew Hollister

Bill Gates wants you to know two numbers: 51 billion and zero. The former is the tonnage of greenhouse gases normally added to the atmosphere each year as a result of human activity. The latter is the tonnage that needs to be reached by 2050 to avoid a climate crisis.

Gates is happy to say that he has plans on how to go from $ 51 billion to zero and doesn’t have a multi-trillion dollar price tag. As you can expect from a man who makes a lot of money with technology, the solutions proposed by millionaires are largely linked to innovation.

He details his plans in a new book, “How to Avoid Climate Disasters: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs Needed,” which will be released on February 16. Prior to the release of the book, Gates told Forbes why he wrote the book. .. He also doesn’t mention details about how much he has invested in the most excited zero-carbon companies, including new types of nuclear power plants, and what he might invest next. Shared.

According to Gates, the book’s primary goal is to clearly show which sector of the economy produces 51 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases that the world normally adds to the atmosphere each year. In a video interview from a conference room in his office in Seattle, Gates says that the actual numerical framework is the most basic of the problems he wants to tackle … it’s really lacking. (See the table for a breakdown of percentages.) The goal we need to aim for as a planet: Zero emissions by 2050. Gates is as difficult as it sounds, but optimistic that we can get there.

How Globally Totaled: The pandemic estimates that 51 billion tonnes of emissions will be reduced by about 5% in 2020, Gates estimates. But in a normal year, the world adds 51 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, Gates writes in his book.

Gates admits that he is an imperfect messenger on climate change, both in his book and when we speak. He says there is some opposition to the very idea that someone says we know what to do properly. In his book, he writes: The world isn’t short of rich men who have big ideas about what others should do or who think technology can solve the problem. He owns a big house and admits he’s flying on a private jet, but tells me he’s buying carbon offsets for $ 400 per ton for the private jet flight he takes. I cannot deny that I am rich with opinions. But I believe it’s an informed opinion, and I always want to learn more, he writes.

In his 2015 speech, Gates foresighted the dangers of a pandemic and what water needs to do to prepare for it. Similarly, this is not his first official prescription for climate. In 2010, he gave a TED talk calling for the need to reduce carbon emissions by 2050. He continued to consult with experts in this field to delve into the latest climate science and policy. In 2015 he attended the Paris Climate Summit and called President Francois Hollande to urge countries to agree to raise R & D budgets for clean technology innovation. 20 countries have signed on. Gates said all of these countries did not see double their R & D budgets, but increased somewhat. Can we bring about this innovation when such areas begin to focus?

Gates and his team devised a term called Green Premium to build a framework for progress and the cost of new carbon-free innovation, which was introduced on his blog Gates Notes last September. As he explains, Green Premium details the cost difference between carbon-free products or processes and carbon-free products or processes. Green Premium is declining in the passenger car sector and more people are buying electric cars (although Gates points out that only 2% of global car sales are electric cars). However, in the industrial sector, the green premium is much higher. Gates says that the most difficult problems to solve are areas like steel and concrete, and even transportation problems like aviation fuel. The problem he mentions: coming up with a process for making these products that do not emit greenhouse gases. Research is in its infancy, Gates suggests that government R & D can play a role.

What about all costs?

In a blog post in December, Gates proposed establishing the National Institute for Energy Innovation to help the United States lead climate change innovation. The idea is to model the National Institute of Health, the backbone of medical research in the United States. The National Institutes of Health has an annual budget of approximately $ 37 billion. According to Gates, the current US government’s R & D spending on energy innovation is about $ 7 billion annually. This should be quintupled to match government spending on NIH.

Another suggestion from Gates is to shift the tax credits available for solar and wind to earlier areas such as offshore wind, energy storage and new types of steel. That way, and perhaps double or triple the amount spent on those tax incentives, I think it would be a monumental contribution from the Biden administration, he explains.

Gates points out that whatever technological innovation comes from the United States or other countries, it must be affordable enough for a country like India to adopt it. Currently, the United States accounts for 14% of world emissions. If only the United States had zero carbon dioxide emissions, we would not be able to solve the problem globally.

Where Gates is investing

Gates says he’s generating $ 124 billion in wealth from an estimated 1% stake in Microsoft and various other investments, in the book $ 1 billion to companies working towards zero emissions. He states that he has invested the above. How much more? Overall, he tells Forbes about $ 2 billion. He describes himself as perhaps the largest funder of direct air recovery technology methods for recovering carbon from air. Two of the well-known companies he helped produce plant-based meat. Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Some of his investments are classified as charity. For example, funding for an open source climate model aimed at demonstrating how power generation works in long-term, harsh weather where wind and sunlight are cut off.

His biggest bet was on TerraPower, a nuclear power company with a nuclear reactor that uses depleted uranium as fuel. Gates founded the company over a decade ago with several other companies. In 2017, TerraPower planned to set up a joint venture with a Chinese company to produce the first nuclear reactor in China. The deal was terminated by the US government, blocking US cooperation with China on private nuclear power in late 2019. Currently, the plan is to build a demonstration plant somewhere in the United States. In October, the US Department of Energy awarded TerraPower $ 80 million for the construction of the plant. The agreement is that half of the money comes from the private sector. Gates says it comes mainly from me.

His hope is that the demonstration plant will be built within 5 to 7 years. If things go well, that probably means within 10 years that a commercial plant builder will adopt the design and ideally build it in the hundreds. This is necessary to influence climate change.

Gates also invested in a zero-carbon company through Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a group he formed in December 2016. He says it was much easier to raise money than I expected. I made about 22 calls and got about 20 yes in the first billion. Investors include billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Vinod Khosla, John Arnold and John Doerr. Gates says he is the biggest investor. So far, Breakthrough Energy Ventures has invested in 40 companies. One is developing lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, and the still unprofitable Quantum Scape was unveiled through SPAC last November. Many companies are still in their infancy, but Gates explains that some are really wild, including QuidNet, which works to store electricity by pumping water into pressured underground wells. I am. When energy is needed, water is released and passes through the turbines to generate electricity.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures raised another $ 1 billion in January, attended by most early investors and some new entrants. (Mr. Gates didn’t reveal his name.) He also says he is the largest investor in the latest funds. According to Gates, the new fund will increase investment in industrial processes such as low-carbon cement and steel production, as well as technologies for recovering carbon from the air.

Over the next five years, Gates will invest at least $ 2 billion in zero-carbon technology. But a total of $ 4 billion is a lot of money, but for anyone worth more than $ 120 billion, it’s only part of his overall investment. Gates says it is further limited by what can have a big impact.

One of Gates’ other investments that has been in the news lately seems to be flying in the face of his zero carbon focus. In early February, Gates’ investment unit Cascade partnered with Blackstone Group and a global infrastructure partner of a private equity firm to acquire Signature Aviation, the world’s largest operator of private jet bases, for $ 4.7 billion. Private jet trips have been booming during the pandemic, but such trips emit large amounts of greenhouse gases. How does he square a deal with the premise of his book? A Gates spokesman did not answer the question.

Will Gates’ books influence policy makers and move the needle towards innovation in zero-carbon technology? It helps that the fight against climate change is already one of the Biden administration’s top priorities. Given that the book deals with heavy material, it’s relatively easy to read, studded with Gates’ personal observations and even his photo with his son Rory, who visited the geothermal power plant in Iceland. .. (Gates and Rory say they liked to visit the power plant for fun.) He says he’s driving an electric car. (Because he’s such a fan, he got one of the first demo models.)

Gates wants people to talk, if nothing else. We hope that we can change our conversations by sharing facts with people in our lives, such as family, friends and leaders. And he writes not only the facts that tell us why we need to act, but also the facts that show us what we do best.

A larger measure of his success is whether the Biden administration will adopt any of his policy proposals. Gates said that with these increases, [in spending]We are doing exactly what we have to do, not just for us, but for the whole world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos