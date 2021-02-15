Season 2 of Warzone may feature zombies, a new “Cold War” map, and NovaGas





Key point “Call Of Duty: Warzone” Season 2 content is reported to be speculated that zombies will appear in battle royale games in-game. Several players have discovered a mysterious computer in “Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” zombie mode.

The undead may return to Call of Duty: War Zone, and players report finding some in-game teasers suggesting arrival, along with the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War map and Novagas. I am.

On February 11th, several players discovered in the “War Zone” rumble playlist that a mysterious computer in “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War” zombie mode had appeared in a Verdansk hospital. The computer will display the ZAI / Activate_Zombies string on the player as it approaches. However, even if they are interacting, they have no other function. Some players also reported that they encountered static screen overlays while adventuring the game’s Rebirth Island.

In the background, players can hear the sound of the march as well as the Morse code. Reddit user Soggy_nugget86 shared a similar video. This seems to be an extension of the horror discovered by other players. In this video, user Wolf-of-icewrack “ships, this is the Russian ship” Vodyanoy “channel 1-2. This is shipping. Request a shipping permit to Verdansk, ship and secure the cargo. , All systems are fine. Get ready. that’s all. “

Call of Duty War Zone Photo: Facebook.com/CallofDuty

Twitter user Eric Maynard translated the Morse code and claimed that it corresponds to map coordinates that could be a military base. Bunker 11 at the military base was used to house the nuclear warheads that Victor Zakahev later took. Meanwhile, Twitter user KStidge shared that “Warzone” players can actually see the ship Vodyanoy in-game.

As for what the ship is transporting, players speculate that it could be Novagas. It is a gas that appears in the tradition of “Black Ops” in zombie mode. The Nova 6, on the other hand, is a biochemical weapon created by Nazi, Soviet, and coalition scientists in the continuity of Call of Duty: Black Ops.

All these details haven’t been confirmed yet and are unofficial, but it’s interesting to see how Raven Software weaves all zombie lore into the title of battle royale. Players are encouraged to soften their expectations and take these details with a pinch of salt.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

