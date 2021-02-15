“Google can’t find a way to deal with a pandemic”: NHL team adapting to protocol changes





Jason Spezza says the Toronto Maple Leafs, of course, had a physical conversation at the start of the training camp to discuss the uncertainty of what was ahead.

The NHL launched a regular season of 56 games last month, using a 213-page protocol aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of the dressing room using masks, daily tests, and a grocery rule list. Did.

However, there was little doubt that positive cases would occur.

The league reserves the right to change and update health and security measures, and dozens of games have already been postponed in the league’s 24 US-based clubs as the coronavirus crossed many rosters unknowingly. And these plans have been strengthened twice in the last two weeks for several weeks.

“We just adapt on the spot,” Spezza said in his 19th professional season. “We talked about how the rules change. The rules change weekly, can change day by day, and can change from morning to night.

“You just adapt.”

Players and coaches were simply instructed to arrive at the arena at least 1 hour and 45 minutes before the match and then receive a pushback amid concerns about shortening the time frame.

It’s become more recommended, but clubs are also expected to effectively hold meetings and change changing rooms to get the right distance-for example, in Toronto, both Reefs and visiting teams are expected. Also uses an additional adjacent changing room-glass removed from the bench to increase air flow.

“”[Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe] He talked about what happens to the curve ball, “Spezza added. “We don’t agree with all of them, but the biggest thing is to have compliance and create routines to avoid it.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to play.”

A quick test has been added to US clubs

The NHL has postponed 35 games across the United States until Saturday, but since January 13, more than 100 players from 26 of the 31 league teams have been on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Just because it appears on the list does not mean that the individual is positive. Players can enter the protocol with unconfirmed results if it is considered close contact in a positive case or if quarantine is required.

The Islanders water bottles, sorted in numerical order, sit on the board at Madison Square Garden before the warm-up and the February 8 Rangers match. (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

For Canadian clubs, as of Saturday night, eight players were on the COVID-19 list: three from Winnipeg Jet, three from Edmonton Oilers, and two from Vancouver Canucks.

The NHL will further strengthen its measures on Thursday, adding quick tests to the American team, requiring players and staff to stay home except for practice, games, or important activities, reducing the spread of the coronavirus. We strongly recommend the use of the KN95 face mask, which is considered to be more effective.

“These are unique situations,” said David Quinn, head coach of the New York Rangers. “You can’t google how to deal with a pandemic. We’re all learning as we go. I think the league has adapted and did a great job.

“Every league is experiencing some sort of surge, and we are no exception. We need to adapt the leagues and support what they want to do. We all want to keep playing. . “

Toronto captain John Tavares said NHLers are mostly involved in the fight, but the short-term rule of arriving within two hours of the match was annoying and had unintended consequences.

“We are still trying to keep that in mind [advice]”But people need the right amount of time to play at this level, what they need to prepare, and what you are competing for, and what is at stake.

With flowkey, Canucks’ Demko says

“If you try to fix one problem over a long period of time, you’re obviously trying to limit it. Condensing time, people can get crowded in one or two areas because they’re trying to do the same type. Things at the same time to get ready. “

Vancouver goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, a laid-back Californian, said it was important to follow the flow.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McClimon (left) is a Silver Knights coach after all Golden Knights coaching staff had to quarantine for the January 26th match due to due caution by COVID. Tapped to serve as head coach with help-19 protocol. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

“With safety protocols, they will evaluate things every day,” he said. “if [the league] They feel that they need to implement a new structure in their system. Then you need to find a way to adhere to it and stick to it and continue playing. “

Masked athletes and coaches have avoided virtual meetings in large spaces where they can be physically separated, according to Keef, because they are located in a training facility in Toronto.

“They really helped us to have it, spread the message we wanted, and convey it directly,” he said. “Everything we do is always in coordination.”

Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien sounded like a teacher navigating students and online learning when it comes to team sessions.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “Obviously, you’ll come across a player who says,’My internet wasn’t working well at home.’ The biggest thing here is that we’re doing our best and the league is me. That’s all we are looking for. “

“It’s normal now,” added Winnipeg bench boss Paule Maurice.

View | Rob Pizza from CBC Sports examines nine of the top NHL agitators.

Matthew Tokatuk has spent the season engrossing players, but he wasn’t the first to do it. Rob Pizzo sees nine other players who have peeled their opponents. 2:03

According to Quinn, even if the technology is working, the challenge for coaches is to convey the message through the computer screen.

“You want to see your team, bring people together, keep the team united and feel that feeling,” he said following a recent morning skate. “We just had a penalty kill meeting and we did it virtually, even though they were all in the same building.”

“We are very lucky to be able to play.”

Tavares said multiple changing rooms and online meetings were already a further adjustment to the strange season, as it was almost forbidden to hang out on the ice unless trapped in a hotel on the road. ..

“It removes some of the feel and accumulation of game days,” he said. “The feeling of meeting everyone when things are being discussed, especially the strength and importance of all that. That’s exactly what it is. In the big picture, we are very lucky to be able to play.

“It just adjusts on the fly, corrects your thinking, addresses those challenges, and strives to be as positive as possible.”

Spezza said Reefs’ discussions at the camp last month and the league-wide chat were the same sessions he and his wife called four daughters about virtual learning.

“We had a meeting at the beginning of the same grade that Keefer went with us,” the 37-year-old joked. “The first few days of online learning are always difficult, but now they have become a great routine and I’m always stuck. It’s Wi-Fi down that we see them during the day. Only if.

“My girl has adapted.”

Dad, his teammates, and other NHLs are trying to do the same.

