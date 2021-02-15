The Australian blockchain community is seeking more government support for early technology





Blockchain Australia, an industry group representing individuals participating in local businesses and technologies, has once again called on governments and regulators to further support the local blockchain ecosystem.

CEO Steve Valas told the Senate Special Committee on Financial and Regulatory Technology. The committee is currently in the second round of exploring the potential of FinTech and Legtech, and the federal government has said it is “the cornerstone of trust building in this sector.”

Vallas believes Australia is in the “right position” to become a tech-savvy economy, especially in the blockchain space. But it was the lack of space progress in recent years that hurt the country, he said.

He said the National Blockchain Roadmap, released last February, was the first of many steps and was “very confident in the ecosystem.” But he said there was more work to be done to support blockchain.

“We are signaling all over the country and the states that this is something people should invest in,” he said. “Such an approach needs to be coordinated among other government sectors.

“I think we need more signal, especially from regulators, that we are ready to discuss this subject with people who are familiar with it.”

He is concerned that international governments, in some cases, have shown more strongly to businesses and the banking sector that they need to deposit cryptocurrency businesses in banks and encourage the use of technology. doing.

“These things are put together:” Business, you should pay attention to this; you should investigate it. “These signals are rarely seen in the Australian market,” he said.

He said he was worried about Australian banks and regulators. Nonetheless, Valas sees the opportunity to implement policies that prioritize blockchain technology, as well as investing in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

“People are happy to talk about the impact blockchain will have on the financial services industry and Legtech as it separates from financial services. That separation is not necessary,” he said.

“I think we need to have active discussions there.”

“No one wants to land here,” Valas argued that Australia is not an attractive destination for blockchain development.

“Everyone knows that we have a very good regulatory framework, but some custodians don’t say” open to business “for this technology. When you look at business etc., it is in shape. In the United States, it doesn’t come naturally to Australia because no one says it’s a comfortable environment and you can trust the regulatory framework. You can discuss what these companies can do in Australia. “The above.

Alongside Vallas were three academic economists and lawyers from the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub in Melbourne. The trio, who emerged from a personal standpoint, outlined their position that “the potential for continued regulation of blockchain innovation is important.”

Dr. Darcy Allen suggests that group interactions with industry partners present some current challenges in Australia, including taxation, the potential treatment of blockchain and decentralized finance, and products as managed investment schemes. Said. Some of these issues are related to the Initial Coin Offering (ICO)).

Another challenge was whether Australian regulators could access blockchain-based records.

“Government recommends using and improving regulatory reform tools such as sandboxes to help the transition to a digital economy by facilitating the process of regulatory evolution,” he said. ..

