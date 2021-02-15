Seven West Media has a $ 30 million annual Google deal





The deal may cover not only showcases, but also content from YouTube and other Google-owned products such as Subscribe with Google, a platform that helps news media interact with subscribers. It is unclear how much money will be specifically allocated to the showcase and how much will be received in cash.

Seven has been a technology since high-level talks between Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Finance Secretary Josh Frydenberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The first media company to sign a contract with the giant of.

Seven is also the first major local media company to sign a deal with Google for showcase products, joining a number of smaller publishers already signed on.

Prior to the announcement of Seventh, Frydenberg confirmed that he had spoken to Zuckerberg on Sunday and Pichai on Monday morning.

We have made great strides during the weekend, and we think we are very close to some very important commerce. In doing so, it would change the situation in the domestic media, Frydenberg told ABC Radio on Monday.

Congress will discuss the news media negotiation code proposed by the Morrison government this week, which could become law by the end of the two weeks.

The code uses the threat of forced arbitration to force digital platforms to mediate commerce with Australian media companies for the value gained by including news content in news feeds and search results. I will. It also enforces compliance with many strict regulatory provisions, including 14 days in advance to notify media companies of major algorithm changes.

However, Morrison and Frydenberg have urged tech giants to deal with news publishers outside the media bargaining code during the last two weeks of talks. The government is also prepared to prevent tech giants from paying media companies for news articles they read after searching on Google or scrolling through Facebook’s main news feed if they can sign a news product deal. Said.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton does not comment directly on the cost of the transaction, but said the money will be used to invest in journalism.

It will improve the business, there is no doubt about it, Warburton told The Sydney Morning Herald and Age.

Together with The West Australian, it was one of the only publishers to continue investing in regional and community newspapers. It gives them a digital future, gives us some sustainability, many of which fall into earnings and help us pay off our debts.

In reality, we are paid a fair amount of what we already offer. At Google, I think the hostility of the negotiations has probably diminished.

Google launched a news showcase for news products two weeks ago, publishing small and medium-sized publications such as Cricky, Saturday Paper, The Conversation, and Australian Community Media, which publishes Newcastle Herald.

Melanie Silva, managing director of Google, said the deal covers all Seven titles, including The West Australian, Seven News, Perth Now, Albany Advertiser, Geraldton Guardian and Bloom Advertiser.

Partnership with Seven West Media will make significant investments in the future of journalism, not only in metropolitan areas, but importantly in areas where titles such as Kalgoorlie Minor and Harvey-Waluna Reporter are in the center of the region. I can. Community, she said.

Warburton said the company is in talks with Facebook, but the negotiations are in the early stages.

