Will agility become a reality in 2021? | Features





Last year, a well-selected legal technology platform grew, taking advantage of opportunities to help law firms and corporate legal departments identify the best products for their requirements and budgets.

These include Reynen Court, which represents some of the world’s largest law firms. LexFusion curates the best products for businesses and legal departments. PartnerVine, a portal for buying and selling legal products. In addition, some vendors’ app stores give leading legal technology providers quick access to their partners’ products and services, as well as other tools and applications that they add or integrate into their platforms. The success of this approach can be determined by the interoperability between the systems and tools that make up the increasingly complex technology stack of law firms.

In addition, when companies move their core systems to the cloud, they can easily switch between products and services. Installing and updating an online system does not require the same time and cost commitment as an on-premises product.

Rethink the future

The pandemic has changed the technical priorities of law firms in 2021. While the law firm’s technology business, separated from the successful startup incubator in 2020, continued to perform well, the law firm focused on setting up systems and users for reliable and secure remote work. This year, they are focusing on innovation as a driving force for competitive advantage.

The briefing’s annual Legal IT Landscape Survey asked law firm IT and business services leaders to list the top three technologies to improve work efficiency and corporate competitiveness. The response was predictable. Where AI and automation once dominated, collaboration is now at the top (connecting AI and workflow as an engine of efficiency). It’s probably not surprising given the importance of collaboration to companies that are under pressure to manage large, distributed teams and run them in different ways.

These findings highlight the potential benefits of legal technology born of a pandemic. The adoption of digital transformation and technology has opened the opportunity for law firms to introduce new tools and systems to a more acceptable user community. Therefore, the reporting gateway to future areas of the efficiency / competitiveness grid to identify notable technologies shows the low-code / no-code platform with the highest competitive score, and automation is efficient.

“It’s not about lawyers becoming coders, it’s about stimulating curiosity and allowing people to experiment and create prototypes of their ideas.

Emma Sorrel, Barges Salmon

Almost a year after the first national blockade, many companies see digital transformation and technology adoption as the starting point for innovation. Bristol’s barges salmon is one example. Innovation Manager Emma Sorrell said the Planning Ahead team is leading the Future of Work Re-imagination workstream to identify and enable the opportunities offered by this generation’s accelerated adoption of technology. I will. She adds that Re-imagination focuses on two perspectives: how lawyers work and how they serve.

Social animals

Lockdown has renewed interest in social media platforms. Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio platform, reportedly raised $ 1 billion. LinkedIn is also expanding its reach beyond the online Rolodex / Jobs site. Johnny Siaman, Head of Knowledge and Legal Services at Signature Litigation and Founder of JD Legal, a content marketing and strategy consultancy, offers four tips for deriving value from LinkedIn.

appear. Post regularly, not just when you announce something. Choose a topic that is controversial but not polarized. Engage. If you read a post that interests you, jump into the comments and say something. Please read and reply to the comments. If you’re attending an event, you don’t just throw your business card at the table and run away, Shearman says. You network, participate in conversations and connect with others. Apply the same approach to LinkedIn. follow up! After being featured on the Legally Speaking podcast, I connected with Johnny Shearman for this piece.Prefab app

The low-code / no-code platform allows lawyers to participate in the creation of innovative technology solutions without any coding knowledge.

Sorrell mentions a long-standing debate about whether lawyers need to code. For me, it’s not about a lawyer becoming a coder. It’s about stimulating curiosity and allowing people to experiment and create prototypes of their ideas. Now, no-code automation allows lawyers to consider building their own applications without writing code. These platforms can also facilitate collaboration between lawyers and technicians by putting technology in the hands of experts in the field.

At this year’s B-Innovative Week, Burgess Salmon collaborated with Autumn, a codeless business process automation tool, at the company’s annual (internal) innovation and technology event (held virtually for the first time). Sorrell tackled the challenge of trainees working in teams to provide prototype workflows or client apps. It was a huge success, generating ideas and encouraging future lawyers to think creatively about innovative ways to provide legal services. It showed the power to work on technology and how experts in the field lay the foundation for creating the minimal viable products we can move forward.

Ian Broom, CEO and co-founder of Fliplet, has worked with law firms to develop apps that allow people to return to the office in a Covid-safe way (full-time or occasionally). For example, if a Covid case occurs in a company’s regional office, the app will notify everyone working there that the office will be closed until they can return safely. Other features include a QR scan that allows people to check in and check out. The app fulfills both employer and employee responsibilities and applies the right level of communication to different user groups.

Fliplet uses a drag-and-drop interface that includes common features such as notifications based on user profiles to create templates for creating apps. This works well for in-house apps, but when it comes to apps that provide legal advice and guidance, companies need to go beyond standard templates to stand out from the crowd. The Fliplet team works with law firms to develop custom client apps designed for specific scenarios and users. Broom highlights their commitment to branded law firm apps that help law firm clients manage dawn raids as a typical use case.

However, the fact that the platform does not require coding makes it always easy or easy to develop an app and deploy it to your company or its clients. It’s important to define the development process and manage different levels of dependencies, Broom explains. The return to Office apps is built on simple templates, but many companies want to develop their own custom tools, so low-code features supported by user guidance and power users and CIOs. Added advanced developer tools for. Add features related to system integration and data security.

Rick Seabrook, founder of digital transformation consultancy Panoram and former UK managing director of the no-code development platform NeotaLogic, agrees. No-code does not mean that the average person can pick up and use the tool. No-code development platforms help you prototyping ideas, quickly creating proofs of concept, and developing intuitive apps that solve single-problem problems. But if you want to build integrations with other systems as part of a broader workflow, or if you want to build tools that allow clients to pay for licenses, those features are quickly exhausted, he explains. I will.

Data is an important consideration. Standalone apps create data silos. When an app collects client data, you need to consider how to protect it, where to store it, and how to integrate it into your enterprise’s business management tools, Seabrook adds.

Sorrells’ experience reflects this. Burges Salmon uses a low-code automation platform to develop and deploy secure client solutions, she says, and is considering adding a no-code platform to the toolkit. However, whether your platform is low-coded or no-coded, you must comply with the terms of the procurement process, for example when it comes to protecting client data.

Low-code / no-code capabilities are great for solving pressing problems and driving innovation, but how do they impact other companies’ IT stacks? Seabrook believes that these seemingly simple prefabricated solutions will require additional layers of technology to create multiple silos or maintain interoperability. Building a stand-alone product or proof of concept is quick and relatively easy, he says. However, problems arise when scaling up or connecting to other systems. There is a point where you need to decide if it is worth recreating from the bottom up to include links to other systems, security and data protection.

Despite legacy and interoperability issues, the adoption of wholesale clouds allows law firms to switch technologies more easily and at lower cost, accurately align technology stacks to operational requirements, and accelerate new developments and priorities. Can be adapted to. The no-code / low-code platform provides lawyers with the tools to quickly put innovation ideas into practice, even if additional development is needed later. So perhaps 2021 is the year when another long-standing legal tech buzzword of agility becomes a reality.

