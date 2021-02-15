The future Vivo S95G will look like this:





Vivo plans to launch the S9 smartphone series next month. It is also said to be one of the first smartphones to feature the MediaTeks Dimensity 1100 processor. At this time, Vivo has not officially announced the release date of the phone. However, the new leak will take a closer look at the phone design. Leak also sees a 44 megapixel front camera.

A leak showing the back panel indicates that the phone has a slim profile with a rectangular camera module with at least three sensors. The panel looks similar to the popular S7 smartphone series. As far as the camera configuration is concerned, it is rumored that the back of the phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie camera module has two sensors, 44 megapixels and 8 megapixels. The two sensors are housed in a cut-out notch similar to the S7. Vivo S9 Leak Poster (Gizmochina)

That said, this isn’t the first time the Vivo S9 has arrived early. Recently, smartphones were discovered with Google Play Console and Chinas 3C certification. The list reveals that smartphones will have a 90Hz display with Full HD + resolution. It has 12GB of RAM. Other leaked features of the S9 are a 4,000mAh battery, Android 11, and 33W fast charge.

However, the biggest attraction is the MediaTeks Dimensity 1100 SoC. The 5G chip was launched last month with the Dimensity 1200. Both chips are based on the 6nm process. Two processors include 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC) over Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD), Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA), Voice over. New Radio is also included. (VoNR).

The Dimensity 1100 SoC comes with an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores operating at up to 2.6 GHz. It also has a 9-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU. Interestingly, it also supports a 108 megapixel camera. MediaTek said devices with Dimensity 1100 will be available in the second quarter of this year.

