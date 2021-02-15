Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review – Best Android Smartphone Ever





The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, offering a premium experience in one package. The camera is the highlight of your smartphone, making it easy to take stunning photos regardless of lighting conditions. Samsung has armed the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with the finest hardware and the latest software, and there is nothing wrong with it. Read the detailed review to see how the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G actually works. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the most premium smartphone from Korean smartphone makers, offering high-end hardware in redesigned and redesigned packages. The promise of a premium experience extends to software.

With Samsung consistently improving its hardware and software design and developing its own ecosystem accordingly, this is the most complete alternative to Apple’s ecosystem that seamlessly integrates the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It turns out to be one of.

But is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G responding to hype? Is the premium value Samsung is looking for? Is it really enough? With all these questions in mind, I started my experience with Samsung’s latest smartphones.

I now have the answer to them. Read on to find out what they are. Price and availability of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G The price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 1,05,999 for the 12GB variant and 1,16,999 for the 16GB variant. There are three color options: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver.

You can purchase it at Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung online stores, and retail stores nationwide.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – Camera Rich

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Camera Module Lunac Joiner / Business Insider India Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is arguably one of the biggest highlights of its camera features. Comes with a quad camera setup on the back and a selfie camera on the front. Quite standard fares so far. But the actual performance will actually surprise you. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G daylight image. The RounakJain / Business Insider India primary camera is a 108 megapixel (MP) snapper with an upgraded sensor compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Combine 9 pixels into one to create a 12MP image. This will improve the image quality.

Other sensors include a 12MP wide-angle camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras. However, these two telephoto cameras are different. The first camera offers a 3x optical zoom, the second camera offers a 10x optical zoom and comes with a periscope-style lens.

The moon was shot with 4x, 10x, and 100x zoom. RounakJain / Business Insider India Simply put, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a high-performance camera set. How well is this translated in real life?

I have tested the phone in a variety of situations, both indoors and outdoors, in normal sunlight, artificial light, and in dark places.

Images taken in dark places using night mode. RounakJain / Business Insider India Under normal daytime conditions, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G returned excellent results, capturing many details with excellent color reproduction and excellent dynamic range.

Unlike most other phones that switch to the primary camera, the phone continues to use the telephoto camera even in harsh lighting conditions. This can lead to poor quality in some cases, but turning on night mode can significantly improve the quality of your photos.

Samsung has also updated the camera app to change confusing names such as live focus to portrait mode. The phone worked very well even in difficult situations.

Overall, Samsung has nailed the camera experience in terms of quality, performance, ease of use, and a variety of features. This is one of the best smartphone cameras around. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – Performance and Battery Life Performance is the second most important indicator for flagship smartphones. Samsung has armed the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with the new Exynos 2100 chipset, which combines up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Simply put, this is much more powerful than what you need on your smartphone.

From graphics-intensive games to all-day multitasking, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handles everything I throw. Streaming video, playing music in the background, or simply surfing the internet using social media apps-the phone goes through everything.

It’s a lot better than the Galaxy S20 series, but the phone can get a little hot. However, it does not get unpleasantly hot.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. However, you need to purchase a power adapter.

The phone held me up easily all day, streaming video and music intermittently, and sending lots of calls and text messages all day long.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – Display

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display with quad HD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. And Samsung finally enabled quad HD + resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz, enabling it to deliver high resolution with a very smooth user experience. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra display. The RounakJain / Business Insider India Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G display provides a vibrant and vibrant experience. It is easy to see in direct sunlight and has excellent contrast with true black, providing a stunning visual experience no matter what you look at.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – Software

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and offers the latest experience from both Android and Samsung.

While using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the performance turned out to be very fast and smooth. There were no lags, slowdowns or stutters.

Samsung also offers a wide range of features and customizability, allowing you to fully tune your experience to your liking. Whether you want a lean experience or an entire kitchen sink, there’s something for everyone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – Design and Ease of Use Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Phantom Black. The Lunac Jain / Business Insider Indian Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a bit big, probably because it’s packed into the best hardware currently available. That said, Samsung did a great job with design and ergonomics, especially with camera bumps that now blend well with other phones. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera Bump. RounakJain / Business Insider India Comes with a matte back that easily repels fingerprints. Overall, Samsung has done everything it can to reduce its footprint and make it stand out, but it cannot escape the fact that this is a big phone.

verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is probably the most complete smartphone ever released by a Korean smartphone maker. From displays to designs, cameras, batteries, and everything you can imagine, Samsung includes the best it offers.

With everything in mind, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is worth the premium it demands.

