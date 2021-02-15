Australia says Google says Facebook is close to media’important’paid transactions





Google and Facebook were approaching an important business deal to pay the Australian media for news before creating the world’s first law to force digital giants to fund journalism, the minister said. Said on Monday.

Congress will consider the bill on Tuesday. After last week the Senate committee recommended not to make changes to the proposed regulations that Google and Facebook accused of being infeasible.

Finance Secretary Josh Frydenberg, one of the ministers in charge of the bill, said he had talked with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google CEO Sundar Pichai over the weekend. Told. Frydenberg was also talking to an Australian news media executive.

“I think we’ve made real progress in the last 48-72 hours. We’ve seen some important commerce that could have real benefits for the domestic media industry, and journalists can make money by creating the original. Not surprisingly, Frydenberg told Nine Network Television that this was a world-leading reform.

No other country has intervened like us. It was a difficult process. It’s still in progress, so don’t go any further. But the discussion so far is certainly very promising, Frydenberg added.

Frydenberg later said that the deal with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was very close.

Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google has stepped up its campaign against the proposed law and told the Senate that scrutinized the draft that the platform could become unavailable to search engines in Australia if the so-called news media negotiation code were introduced. It was.

Facebook has threatened to prevent Australians from sharing news if the platform is forced to pay for news.

Digital giants can afford to pay for linked Australian news, but are concerned about the international precedent that Australia can set.

Google is being forced to pay news by other authorities. Last month, it signed a deal with a group of French publishers, paving the way for the company to pay for digital rights. Under the agreement, Google negotiates a separate license agreement with the newspaper and pays based on factors such as daily issuance and monthly internet site traffic.

In Australia, the platform allows payment transactions with media businesses before the code is legislated.

The law creates an arbitration panel to make binding decisions about payments when the platform and news business cannot agree on the price of news.

Panels typically accept either the platform or the publisher’s best offer, and rarely price in the meantime. This should discourage both platforms and businesses from making unrealistic demands.

Two weeks ago, Google announced that it started paying for seven Australian news websites under its own model, News Showcase. Google is paying participating publishers to provide paywall content to news showcase users through the model released in October.

Through the News Showcase, Google has paid transactions with over 450 publications worldwide.

Proponents of the Australian Government’s position appreciate the law proposed to take Google to the negotiating table.

(Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

