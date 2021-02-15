



Can I get xCloud on my PC? The release date will be released soon! (Screenshot of Windows Central Gaming YouTube)

If there’s something specific that many Xbox fans have been waiting for for a long time, it’s the company bringing Xbox xCloud to their PC! So far, it’s already a weird omission in the entire cloud gaming story, but this should change in the future.

Is xCloud currently available?

According to a BestGamingPro article, at some point in December, Microsoft announced that iOS and PC would actually be added to the entire xCloud experience in the spring of 2021. There was no specific xCloudPC release date mentioned, but it is reported that some visible changes have been made towards this specific purpose.

In the past few weeks, Microsoft has reportedly released a popular “cloud game” to many users within Microsoft via a browser. In its latest state, this is actually the largest group of specific cloud gaming beta testers for PC iterations of the xCloud service, and also one of the last remaining steps before it is released in a specific preview state.

Can I play the Xbox Cloud on my PC?

It was pointed out that this experience is quite buggy for anyone currently testing the service within Microsoft. However, this is usually expected, especially in the beta phase. Also, the streaming services mentioned above currently only work with either Microsoft or Edge, and both Firefox and Safari users will need to change their browser habits to use certain services.

One of the things pointed out in this article was that when the service finally made its public debut, writers weren’t completely sure if there would be a standalone app for cloud gaming. At some point late last year, it was reported that some apps leaked to allow users to play xCloud on their PCs, but the app’s experience could disappear in favor of a much easier-to-use browser solution. There is.

Will xCloud come to iOS?

Meanwhile, Microsoft may choose to offer both of these solutions. After all, the app mentioned above could actually be just a web wrapper, but the overall content is that Microsoft is targeting a spring release as cloud gaming on the PC is advancing at a constant rate. It means that you can achieve your goals to some extent. ..

That said, future iOS iterations for this particular service don’t seem to be that far in the overall testing phase as a PC, but Apple’s own store policy makes things a lot more complicated. There is a possibility. With the launch of Xbox xCloud, it is reported that Android as well as other users will be able to stream games, and future PCs and iOS will allow Microsoft to reach more users. This news was also reported by Thurrott.

