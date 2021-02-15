Google will start testing Dark Mode themes for web search again





Search engine giant Google is extending its dark mode capabilities to more products. The company has resumed dark mode testing of search websites. Google briefly tested Dark Mode last year. We have tested new modes for desktops and laptops. However, it stopped testing without giving details. Google has begun testing the feature again. In particular, Google has already added support for dark mode in Google Search for Android. The company is currently working to bring this functionality to desktop and laptop users. So far, Google hasn’t issued an official statement about when dark mode will be available to users around the world. It’s unlikely that Google will provide dark mode support anytime soon.

Google said it is working to improve the user experience by introducing new features and improvising. The company said testing new features is part of its strategy to provide better service. The company adds new options to the settings. The user[設定]You can switch to dark mode by changing the options. You also have the option to change the theme to dark and light. There are also system default options. Selecting the system default ensures that the user matches the current theme of the operating system.

When the user selects a dark theme, the background turns dark. However, the background cannot be completely converted to black. The background theme turns very dark gray. The text will automatically change from black to white. In default mode with a white background, the text is displayed in black. However, the link remains blue even in dark mode. In particular, Google has already rolled out Dark Mode to multiple services. Dark mode is available in Gmail and Google Calendar. Dark mode has been in high demand for the last few years. In addition to Google, several other companies like Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have also rolled back Dark Mode for many of their services.

Tajammul Pangarkar

Tajammul Pangarkar is a tech blogger and has contributed to numerous tech magazines. Tajamul’s many years of experience in the areas of mobile technology and industry research are reflected in his insightful news articles on News.market.us. His interest is in understanding technology trends, mobile applications, and technical awareness in these increasingly consumer-oriented industries. When he’s not ruminating about the world of technology, he can be found playing table tennis or hanging out with his friends.

