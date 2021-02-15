Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Strengthens Workforce Technical Training-Finance-Training and Development





Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said more than 400 employees are instructed in cloud, machine learning and information security as part of a technology modernization program.

The bank said in its semi-annual results on Monday that it “implemented a new way to provide learning” to skilled staff in order to improve their skills and increase their productivity.

“We will continue to grow, sustainably increase the level of investment in technology and digital initiatives, increase scale and efficiency, increase productivity, further reduce business complexity and provide future banking operations. “We do,” said Marnie Baker, managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

“The events of 2020 have accelerated the need to change the way we work, look and operate.”

A bank spokesman told iTnews that in November 2020 alone, more than 50% of bank developers were trained in the cloud as part of “Learning Month.”

“Banks are committed to radically simplifying technology, integrating multiple core banking systems and automating manual processes by further streamlining and digitizing customer journeys and investing in APIs and cloud technologies. ..

“To [the half yearly results], Banks provide online training for all staff to improve the skills of more than 400 employees in the fields of cloud, machine learning and information security and to support the latest learning in an increasingly digital environment Strengthened. “

A spokeswoman added that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will continue to partner with “the best technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft and Google.”

Baker added that Covid-19 accelerated overall digital adoption and “showed how important the important trust and use of data and insights to underpin a powerful risk management system.” ..

Baker also said banks increased their use of APIs and cloud services in the first half of the year.

“We have accelerated our cloud journey and successfully migrated 32 applications to Amazon Web Services in 30 days,” Baker said.

“We implemented product reference data prior to the open banking compliance period. [we] Immediately after being launched as a data holder in the middle of this year, I am trying to join as a certified data recipient.

“Open Banking is the core enabler of a wide range of transformation programs, providing the opportunity to drive innovation across digital platforms and implement new technologies and business capabilities that deliver compelling customer value.”

