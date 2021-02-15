UK Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Get Big Charge Boost Over BP Pulse Network





If you purchased the Ford Mustang Mach-E, you need to download the FordPass app immediately. You can control or check your car in different ways via your smartphone. In some parts of the app, you can also find a charging station and charge it at the charging station. In the UK, the Mustang Mach-E driver now has access to the BP pulse charging network, which has dramatically increased the network of charging stations available through the app from about 3,000 to about 9,500.

The BP pulse (or bp pulse) network is reported to be the largest public charging network in the UK. Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers have free access to the network for one year. The network has over 6,600 charging ports across the UK. Most of them (about 6,000) are 7kW AC chargers, but so are the number of 150kW ultra-fast chargers, and from recent testing, the Mach-E can take advantage of many of those kilowatts.

Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers in the UK have one year free access to the Ionity ultra-fast charging network, which includes 15 ultra-fast charging stations in the UK and 5 ultra-fast charging stations in Ireland.

Mark Harvey, Ford’s Director of Enterprise Connectivity in Europe, commented on some EV charging packages for his commitment to electrification in Europe.

Starting 2021 with the exciting Mustang Mach-E will accelerate Ford’s progress towards electric engines, which account for more than half of car sales by the end of 2022.

The key to this deployment is the support infrastructure available to Ford’s customers, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to aligning enough places to charge more electric vehicles.

We recently had a Ford Mustang Mach-E in Florida for a week. More content is planned from the information gathered and the videos created in the meantime, but first, here are some first impression reviews from the three Tesla owners (including myself).

