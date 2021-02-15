Sun-2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a high-speed off-road vehicle with a cult follow





This insane truck was once killed during development.

After that, it was revived.

Launched this summer, the third-generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a high-speed, off-road, performance pickup truck that is enthusiastic for owners who want to fly 100 miles per hour in the desert. On ruts and rocks. Unveiled last week, the new Raptor adds new features, including a built-in generator to power everything from campsites to power tools.

Rugged 37-inch tires and wheels, and state-of-the-art suspension provide stability despite extreme terrain, even while holding the “oh, (bleep)” steering wheel.

Usually you need to disassemble the vehicle to fit such a huge tire. These are in stock and are not special orders. And they are 2 inches larger than the previous model.

Obtaining this level of equipment used to be custom, but now it’s turnkey. It takes the truck to a new level. And the exhaust sound is “a deeper, more menacing sound”.

If testosterone had a soundtrack, this would be it.

This is a high-performance war that began 10 years ago.

“We couldn’t get any more excited. Ford invented the off-road high-performance pickup segment in 2009 with the first-generation Raptor. It was really inspired by the trophy truck that raced the Baja 1000. “Todd Eckert, Ford Truck Group Marketing Officer, said. manager.

Raptor was so different from what was done before that it took some Ford people to wake up to the fact that the company could create a whole new category of high-performance off-road pickups. Therefore, the original plan was shelved.

The Ford team’s passion played an internal role in bringing the idea back to life. But as soon as the Internet spread rumors and spy photos of trucks, enthusiastic demand was enough to revive trucks.

“Raptor was born not only to speed up rugged terrain, but also to jump and catch the air. This was a unique entry in the performance market,” he said. “In the last four years, the current generation of Raptor has cumulatively outperformed the entire Porsche sports car line, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette.”

In 2018, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles then CEO Sergio Marchionne announced a five-year plan that included a vow to compete with Ford Raptor. The battle was fierce. MotorTrend has named Ram 1500 TRX, a more powerful and expensive dessert racer, as the 2021 Track of the Year in December.

Ford reveals the power, mileage, price and specs of the new Raptors near launch. Ford manufactures raptors in Dearborn, Michigan.

TRX’s challenge to Raptor’s supremacy as the ultimate racing track is unanswered. Ford plans to add a more powerful and expensive Raptor R model in 2022.

The battle to build a sporty pickup has been going on for years.

Detroit Three produced the Ford Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado SS and Lamb SRT-10, like the Mustang, Camaro and Dodge Challenger pickup trucks of the early 2000s. Great for street racing.

This is a modern encore of desert lace.

“Off-road performance is in our blood,” Eckert said.

Raptor is for buyers who want to drive their trucks off-road directly from the factory without compromising payload, towing, comfort, or everyday technology.

Features include terrain management system, trail control and one-pedal drive. Terrain management gives owners the option to set driving conditions such as sports, rock crawling, dune jumps, and frequent aerial Baja modes.

Snow or sand

The system automatically modifies the steering feel, active valve exhaust, position-sensitive damping, throttle mapping, and transmission shift points to conditionally optimize Raptors performance. Trail control is standard.

“Think of it as cruise control for low-speed driving,” Eckert said. “The driver only sets the speed up to 20 mph and the raptor manages the throttle and brakes so that the driver can really focus on the steering. This allows the driver to maintain a constant speed even in difficult terrain. It’s easier to maintain … or you can go through deep snow or sand. Just use the button on the center console to activate it. “

One pedal drive combines acceleration and braking. Press to accelerate and release to brake. Only one leg is required for off-road activities such as rock crawling.

Raptor also has a generator that eliminates the need for a portable generator for camping and work. This is an important feature cited when the F-150 was awarded the North American Truck of the Year award.

Steel and impact

The Ford team spent months testing desert torture.

“We start with a high-strength steel F-150 frame that has been modified and reinforced for the Raptors’ extreme use,” said Tony Greco, Raptors Program Manager. “The changes and reinforcements we make include higher and stronger shock towers, unique control arm pivot positions, lower front axles needed to increase movement, suspension, more powerful for shock and spring attachments. Brackets and Raptor-specific trailer hitches. “

The Raptors front and rear suspensions have been redesigned to improve off-road traction and stability, on-road ride quality and handling quality, he said.

“The new 5-link suspension design … stabilizes the rear wheels laterally and dramatically improves traction, which allows more torque to be applied to the rear wheels on the ground.” Greco said. Result: Acceleration is faster and throttle responsiveness is improved.

There’s more to share about ball joints, knuckles, wheel bearings, and coil springs, but you understand the idea. Whenever a designer talks about “geometry changes” in a vehicle discussion, it’s good.

It’s about aggressive control and stability off-road, and a smooth, luxurious ride on the road.

‘Go fast’

If you are jumping, the more the wheels are hanging, the more the shock absorber will stroke and the more absorption you will have when landing.

Architectural engineer Jack Cooper said, “At off-road events, we often go up and down, so we think it’s of great value. Shock technology and how we introduced it to this vehicle. “. “You can go faster in the desert and hit bigger ones. If you don’t move much and can’t absorb that energy, you’ll hit harder, the suspension will bottom stronger, and it’s less. It will be comfortable and ultimately not very durable. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

