Google TV children’s profile provided without multi-user support





Google TV has become a fairly confusing name because it can refer to one of two things. For example, you can browse the new name of the Play Movies & TV app, or use it with the new Google-specific interface for Android TV, especially the new Chromecast with Google TV. Despite their common roots with Android, some parents are worried about some things that the new Google TV lacks. Fortunately, Google will push an update that partially addresses this, at least as far as parental controls are concerned.

Android itself supports multiple user accounts on the same device, but Android TV did not fully inherit it. The TV version only had a restricted profile that hides the app behind a 4-digit PIN, and restricted access to settings and folders. Curiously, Android TV-based Google TV couldn’t get it, but it only supported multiple Google accounts sharing settings and apps.

Of course, this is a major concern for parents who have minors who can access Chromecast on their Google TV devices. The good news is that Google was definitely aware of the situation and shared that more parental controls are coming soon. To be precise, Google TV gets a kids profile to replace the restricted profile on Android TV.

It’s not exactly the same as the Android TV restricted profile. According to the support thread, parents can choose which apps are available for such profiles, except for YouTube Kids, which is already enabled by default. All other apps require parents to opt in before their child can access them and require a PIN code to leave the kids profile.

The little bad news is that this isn’t the true multi-user support that some Chromecast owners wanted. Google is reportedly still coming, but there is no estimate yet when it will happen. As for the Google TV Kids Profile, it will still come “next month (or so)”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos