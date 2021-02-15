Development of Turing test for ethical AI





Credit: Dreamstime

Artificial intelligence developers have always had the air of The Wizard of Oz. Behind the magical curtain, they perform an amazing feat that seems to bestow the brains of algorithms on the computerized scarecrows of this world.

The AI ​​Turing test focused on the magic needed to trick us into thinking that the scarecrow could be a human of flesh and blood (ignoring the drifting straws we pop from their branches). if you did this). However, I agree with the discussion recently expressed by Amazon Alexa Head Scientist Rohit Prasad. He argues that Alan Turings’ imitation gaming framework is no longer a major challenge for AI professionals.

Creating a new Turing test for ethical AI

Prasad points out that impersonating natural language dialogue is no longer an unattainable goal. The Turing test was an important conceptual breakthrough in the early 20th century, where what is now called cognitive computing and natural language processing was as futuristic as a trip to the moon. However, it is not intended to be a technical benchmark, it is just a thought experiment to explain how abstract machines emulate cognitive skills.

Prasad argues that the value of AI lies in its advanced capabilities that go far beyond impersonating natural language conversations. He points out that AI’s ability to query and digest vast amounts of information can be processed much faster than humans can manage without assistance.

AI can go beyond text-based exchanges to process video, audio, images, sensors, and other types of data. You can perform automated actions according to guessing or pre-specified user intent, rather than back-and-forth interaction.

Perhaps all of these AI capabilities can be incorporated into a broader framework focused on ethical AI. Ethical decision making is very much for those who are interested in how to program AI systems to avoid inadvertently invading privacy or taking other actions that violate core normative principles. It’s interesting.

Ethical AI is also of interest to science fiction enthusiasts who have long debated whether Isaac Asimov can effectively program essentially ethical robotic laws into real robots (physical or virtual). Is intriguing.

If you expect an AI-driven bot to be what philosophers call a moral agent, you need a new Turing test. Ethics-focused imitation games show that AI-driven devices, bots, or applications can generate verbal reactions and other actions by real moral humans in the same situation. It depends on how much you can convince.

Building an ethical AI framework in the age of robotics

From a practical point of view, this new Turing test is needed not only to give the AI ​​Wizard algorithmic intelligence to the robot’s shackles, but also to engage humans in an ethically constructed context and render them into a timid lion. It is also necessary to challenge to give artificial sympathy. The artificial effectiveness needed to achieve ethical results in the real world.

Ethics is a tricky behavioral attribute for developing concrete AI performance indicators. Even today’s most comprehensive set of technical benchmarks, such as MLPerfw, is clearly an inadequate measure of whether AI systems can convincingly imitate moral humans. ..

People’s ethical abilities are a mysterious blend of intuition, experience, situations, and culture, as well as situational variables that guide individuals in the course of their lives. In the new ethics-focused Turing test, a wide range of AI development practices fall into the following categories:

Cognitive Computing: Algorithmic systems handle conscious, critical, logical, careful, rational thinking modes such as those found in expert systems and NLP programs. Affective computing: Programs infer and engage human emotional signals through modality such as facial expressions, spoken language, and behavioral gestures. Applications include social media monitoring, sentiment analysis, sentiment analysis, experience optimization, and robot empathy. Sensory Computing: Using sensory and other environmental contextual information, algorithms drive face recognition, speech recognition, gesture recognition, computer vision, and remote sensing. Voluntary computing: AI systems transform cognitive, impact, and / or sensory impressions into ambitious, purposeful, and effective actions. This creates suboptimal action scenarios for intelligent robotics, recommendation engines, robotic process automation, and self-driving cars.

Incorporate ethical AI practices into the MLdevops pipeline

Ethics cannot be easily programmed into AI and other applications. This includes, in part, a range of AI solution providers and consultants to assist companies seeking to reform their DevOps pipeline to ensure that more AI initiatives produce ethical final products. Explains why it is expanding.

To build an AI that can pass the next-generation Turing test, you need to build and train these apps within a devops pipeline designed to ensure the following ethical practices:

Stakeholder reviews: Ethical feedback from stakeholder experts and stakeholders is integrated into the collaboration, testing, and evaluation process that surrounds iterative development of AI applications. Algorithm Transparency: The procedure provides a clear description of all AI DevOps tasks, intermediate work artifacts, and artifact apps with respect to compliance with relevant ethical constraints or objectives. Quality Assurance: Quality control checkpoints are visible throughout the AIdevops process. Further review and validation confirms that there are no remaining hidden vulnerabilities such as biased secondary functional correlations that could undermine the ethical objectives sought. Risk mitigation: Developers consider downstream risks by relying on specific AI algorithms or models such as facial recognition. These models can be vulnerable to exploitation in dual-use scenarios (such as targeting specific demographics) as well as intended benign use (such as authenticating user logins). Access Control: Access, use, and modeling of personally identifiable information in AI applications incorporates all regulatory control. Operations Audit: The AI ​​devops process creates immutable audit logs to give you visibility into all the data elements, model variables, development tasks, and operations processes used to build, train, deploy, and manage ethically coordinated apps. Ensure sex.

Trust ethical AI bots in our lives

The ultimate test of an ethical AI bot is whether real people really trust it enough to incorporate it into their lives.

Natural language texts are a good place to start looking for ethical principles that can be incorporated into machine learning programs, but the biases in these datasets are well known. It is safe to assume that most people do not always act ethically and do not always express ethical feelings in all channels and situations. You don’t want to incorporate suspicious ethical principles into your AI bot just because the majority of humans (whether hypocritical or not) support it.

Nonetheless, some AI researchers have built NLP-based machine learning models to infer behavioral patterns associated with human ethical decision making.

These projects are based on the belief of AI experts that they can identify statistical patterns of ethical behavior across social aggregates within text datasets. In theory, it should be possible to supplement these text-derived principles with behavioral principles inferred through deep learning of video, audio, or other media datasets.

When building training data for ethical AI algorithms, developers need robust labeling and curation provided by trusted individuals for this responsibility. It can be difficult to measure ethical qualities such as prudence, empathy, compassion, and tolerance, but when you look at them, we all know what they are. When asked, specific instances of human behavior can be tagged as exemplifying or missing them.

AI programs trained from these carefully selected datasets can trick human evaluators into thinking that bots are genuine, conscientious, homosapiens. But still, users cannot completely trust that AI bots will take the most ethical behavior in all real-world situations. If nothing else, it is possible that there were not enough valid historical data records of real-world instances to train an ethical AI model in anomalous or anomalous scenarios.

Equally important, even a well-trained ethical AI algorithm may not allow the evaluator to pass a multi-level Turing test that considers the next accidental scenario.

What if a variety of authoritative ethical AI algorithms, each in their own domain, interact in unexpected ways, producing ethically questionable results in a larger context? What if these ethically guaranteed AI algorithms conflict? How do you make a trade-off between equally valid values ​​to solve the situation? What if none of the competing AI algorithms, each ethically guaranteed in its own domain, are capable of resolving the conflict? We have built an ethically guaranteed AI algorithm to address these higher-order trade-offs, but what if two or more of these higher-order algorithms compete?

These complex scenarios may be easy for a moral humana religious leader, legal scholar, or your mom to answer authoritatively. However, it can stumble AI bots specially built and trained for a narrow range of scenarios. As a result, ethical decision-making may need to keep humans in a loop at all times, at least until that glorious (or horrifying) day when we can trust AI to do all of our lives. ..

In the near future, AI algorithms will only be reliable within a particular decision-making domain, and their development and maintenance will only be monitored by someone familiar with the basic encoded values.

Anyway, the AI ​​community needs to consider developing a new ethics-focused imitation game to guide R & D over the next 50-60 years. It’s about how long it took the world to do justice in Alan Turing’s first thought experiment.

