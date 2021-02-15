Valheim may be the biggest virus hit in Steam history





With over 367,000 simultaneous players today, the rapidly rising viking survival game Valheim seems to be Steam’s fastest growing viral hit to date. So, in just 12 days, Valheim achieved a number of players who were embarrassed by many other blockbuster games. Compared to hits of the same genre like Rust who have never reached the same points, and similarly viral Battle Royale Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, which took more than three months to reach more than 350,000 players in 2017. Then the peak will be close to 3,000,000. If this trend continues, Valheim could be Steam’s biggest viral hit in history and was already in the top 10 last weekend.

As is often the case with hits like this, it’s not even triggered by the massive hype from the big Twitch streamers. Check out this graph in SteamDB. This graph shows a steady growth in viewer numbers flattening, rather than a significant surge in viewer numbers relative to the number of players, which heralds a wave of popularity from such exposures. People are not only watching Walheim, they are playing.

(Image credit: SteamDB)

Due to the large number of players, Valheim lags only Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on the list of the most played Steam games today. On February 14th, only 12,000 players from World of Warships are among the top 10 game record holders on Steam. The only other equivalent games on that list are Survival and RPG Terraria Creation.

This kind of growth in just two weeks tends to debut with a huge number of players, but on a large scale of $ 60 from publishers with huge advertising budgets, rapidly declining to a much more reasonable number. It’s in stark contrast to the game. Instead, Valheim started as a $ 20 game and was a success. Even last year’s surge in Among Us took a month and a half to grow from 5,000 to 370,000. (Note that we have a large mobile audience that isn’t tracked by Steam.)

Iron Gate AB makes Valheim clearly nervous and takes advantage of what people really want or think they really want. FOMO may explain a small jump over 100,000, but something about Valheim’s gameplay and price combination shot an early access game at the star.

If you’re interested in games, check out the Valheim Beginner’s Guide or read how to rekindle an author’s love for survival games. Alternatively, you can jump directly to how to set up a Valheim multiplayer server and you can also work hard to please Odin.

