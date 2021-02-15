CD Projekt Red online game Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data leaks in dark mode





A surprising move by the developer of the popular game Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly stole CD Projekt Reds data and sold it at auction.Read Also-CD Projekt Red suffers from hacking: the company does not succumb to demands

Source code files for Polish game developer Red Engine (CD Project Reds Game Development Engine), and sold by title hackers including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3, Sloan Breaker: Upcoming Ray Trace Version of The Witcher Tales I did. As previously reported, CD Projekt Red went to Twitter and posted a ransom note left by the hacker. Hackers claimed to have access to the source code for the developers’ popular game titles. The developers refused to pay or negotiate with hackers, but the villain seems to have been able to find the buyer of the stolen data.Also read-Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to control their PC

The auction was reportedly held on the dark web, with a starting bid of $ 1 million and a reserve of $ 7 million to fully purchase the data. KELA, a dark web surveillance organization, said the auction was legal. The cybersecurity company said the auction set up to sell all the files ended with an external bid that was considered satisfactory. Read also-Sony PS5 or 2021 Tesla Model S?Elon Musk says his car can play Cyberpunk 2077

Just In: #CDProjektRed The auction has ended. #Hackers has announced that it has auctioned the stolen source code for #RedEngine and #CDPR game releases and received a satisfying offer from outside the forums. No further distribution or sale. pic.twitter.com/4Z2zoZlkV6

KELA (@Intel_by_KELA) February 11, 2021

The ransomware attack was reportedly carried out by a group named Hello Kitty who posted the source code for the CD Projekt Red Gwen card game (online) prior to the auction. According to KELAs threat intelligence analyst Victoria Kivilevich, the sources of popular game titles appear to be sold in one package.

Apparently, the ransomware locked some devices on the CDPR network, but the studio was able to restore the data from the backup. Hackers threatened to leak the source code of popular games, internal legal affairs, personnel and financial documents to CDPR, but Polish developers at the time said they wouldn’t give in to hackers’ demands even if they released the data. Said. in general. It’s not clear who got the source code and what they intend to do with the data.

CD Projekt Red states that the system containing the player and user’s personal information was unaffected, especially for the user.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos