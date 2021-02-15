Resident Evil: Village is heavily influenced by RE4





In an interview with Wccftech’s March 2021 issue of PlayStation Official Magazine, producer Peter Fabiano took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil: Village, one of the most popular games in the franchise. I confirmed that it was there. He also dropped some tips about Lady Dimitresk and her daughters, building high expectations for the next mainline Resident Evil game.

“You’ve noticed a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4,” Fabiano explained. “The team has put a lot of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are many surprises to keep you on your toes. Players can find a balance between combat, exploration and puzzle solving. Let’s do it. “

At the superficial level, there are quite a few obvious similarities between Resident Evil 4 and the village, from the setting of a rural village in Europe to the kidnapping of the character’s daughter as a central plot drive. But it would be interesting to see how the inspiration for Resident Evil 4 goes beyond the similarities of these plots.

As expected after Lady Dimitresque became a fan’s favorite character, the interview also discusses a vampire-like adversary and her supernatural daughter. “Dimitresk and her three daughters all remind us of what we can expect from vampire folklore,” Fabiano explained. “I’m not saying that’s about them, but there’s certainly something that feels supernatural about what’s going on.”

“We don’t want to ruin much of the story,” he added. “But all I can say is that all creatures are within the context of the Resident Evil World. Resident Evil Village can guarantee that it takes into account the overall world and history of the series. I will. “

The producer also said that the Village concept was born towards the end of the development of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. “The team was so attached to Ethan as a character that he wanted to continue his story arc,” he explained. “We wanted players to experience the game through the eyes of the main character, Ethan Winters. This really helped keep our vision a goal, and always among the biohazard teams. Sharing the information really helped us to know what to do. Consider the best survival horror game ever. “

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / S.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

To watch the video, please use an html5 video-enabled browser.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: Resident Evil Village-Official 3rd Trailer

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos