The Moto E7 Power India launch confirmed February 19th with a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras





The Moto E7 Power will be available in India on February 19th. Smartphones have been exposed to several leaks in the past, and a recent Geekbench list suggests that the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC is included internally. Currently, the Moto E7 Power has been confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The Moto E series follows the Moto E7 Plus, which was launched worldwide in September last year. According to the specifications revealed by the company owned by Lenovo, the Moto E7 Power is expected to be an affordable smartphone.

Moto E7 power supply availability

Motorola hasn’t announced future pricing details for the Moto E7 Power, but it has been confirmed that smartphones will be available via Flipkart from 12:00 pm (noon) on February 19th. It is offered in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration.

Moto E7 power supply specifications

The Moto E7 Power has a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display. The company also confirmed through tweets that it will have up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back for security.

Internally, according to a recent Geekbench list, the Moto E7 Power may have a MediaTek Helio P22. The phone scored 153 points in the single-core test and 865 points in the multi-core. The Geekbench list also shows that the smartphone runs on Android 10.

For photography, the Moto E7 Power is designed to feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, your smartphone may have a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. You can check the dual camera setup in the latest tweet from Motorola India. However, the company has not yet confirmed the details of the sensor.

