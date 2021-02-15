Samsung Galaxy A724G price, detailed leaked specs, render surface as well





The specifications and rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A724G have been leaked online. Unannounced Samsung mobile phone prices have also surfaced prior to their official launch. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is rumored to have both 4G and 5G variations, and some details about the latter are already hints. Several renderings suggesting the design of the Samsung Galaxy A725G have also recently been leaked online. All the latest leaks are about the Galaxy A724G. However, it does suggest design-level similarities with 5G counterparts.

The German blog WinFuture.de has leaked details of the rumored Samsung Galaxy A724G. Thanks to the marketing rendering leaked by the blog, the phone seems to have at least four different color options. As with 5G, the Galaxy A72 4G is also recommended for setting up a hole punch display and quad rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A724G Price (Forecast)

In terms of pricing, WinFuture.de suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will start at 449 euros (about 39,600 rupees). This could be the case for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, but the 8GB RAM + 256GB model could carry a higher price tag. The newly announced pricing details specifically support a previous report that claimed € 449 as the starting price for the Galaxy A724G.

Samsung Galaxy A724G Specifications (Forecast)

The Samsung Galaxy A724G model runs on Android 11 as-is and comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and up to 90Hz. According to WinFuture.de, the refresh rate. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The latter can also be extended via a microSD card.

Optically, the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is a 62-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. There are rumors that the phone has a 32 megapixel primary sensor.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A724G has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to have a variety of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port and a reduced 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung is speculated to offer an IP67 build on the Galaxy A724G. In addition, the phone is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

