Kestone announces AI-powered virtual event Smart Assistance

Kestone today announced the VIRSA BOT. It’s an AI-powered virtual event smart assistance that, with its intelligent creation and analytics capabilities, can multiply the average viewer engagement time for virtual events.

Gaining deep and accurate behavioral insights and understanding the spirit of the audience is no longer a headache for marketers. With AI-driven algorithms, VIRSA is designed solely for interpreting data directly from the registration process, covering content selection and session topics that evaluate participants’ business profiles to improve their event strategy. Not only can you provide personalized recommendations to your event organizer, but you can also filter and recommend sessions, resources, and business contacts for interaction once attendees are logged in. It’s easy to find relevant content, speakers, and sessions and connect with colleagues and business leads. Another great feature of VIRSA is the voice-to-text conversion known as VirsaNotes. VIRSA listens to every session and pays attention to every aspect of the deliberations. So if someone misses a particular session, Virsa will convert that session to text with 85% accuracy.

Kestone President Piyush Gupta takes this opportunity to assess market needs early and proactively innovate to provide long-term and effective solutions. Said. The pandemic has given virtual communication the opportunity to bring a whole new chapter and new concepts to market. Audience involvement and interactivity have been a major challenge since the launch of virtual marketers, and VIRSA bots (India’s first AI-powered virtual event smart assistance) are the most cost-effective for both marketers and audiences. It’s an intuitive and personalized concierge. VIRSA expects to permanently change the market for the event industry and increase average audience engagement times by a factor of five, resulting in conversion rates and revenues of at least three times. VIRSA has no bandwidth issues, so there is no limit to the number of calculations a bot can perform per second, regardless of event size.

Virsa also has great potential to extend the reach of multilingual events. This will be a brand new flavor as more local brands and marketers adopt virtual technology. For any unfamiliar new audience attending such an event, its typical impediment can be the comfort and conversation level with the technology platform, and the sensation lost upon login. VIRSA can be a virtual concierge.

India’s first fully home-based hands-on “virtual platform”, the Kestones virtual event platform replicates all elements of an offline event experience with 360-degree integrated marketing and branding support, allowing businesses to collaborate and communicate. It offers endless possibilities to do. Grow across sectors. Kestone has already streamed over 10,000 hours and attracted over 5 million viewers in eight months in virtual space.

Hybrid events will be the future of the event industry, with 94% of brands looking to research digital IP to improve the attractiveness and retention rate of new regular consumers. Technological innovation under virtual and hybrid models is redefining the industry. In the case of India, it is ranked 63rd in the ease of global business in 2020 and 68th in the Global Entrepreneurship Index. Post-pandemic business engagement and communication will be effectively promoted, greatly increasing the market potential of VIRSA in terms of increasing market demand.

