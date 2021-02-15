February Pokemon GO: Pokemon GO code up on Kanto tour





February 15, 2021 3:41 am EST

Lucky trainers have 20 codes.

The latest event of Pokemon GO, Pokemon GO: Kanto tour is imminent. The follow-up to Pokemon GO Fest 2020, the last huge event of the game, gives players the opportunity to participate in many great activities. In addition to that, Niantic has announced that players have a chance to win some special promotional Pokemon GO codes during the event.

Feeling lucky? Try to win some cool in-game prizes by taking a few minutes to participate in the #PokemonGOTour Sweepstakes! Click here for details: https: //t.co/fXrJFc3K2i

Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 14, 2021

What is Pokemon GO Kanto Tour?

Pokemon GO Kanto Tour is a ticket event to be held on February 20th this year. This gives the player the opportunity to choose a red or green version of the event. Based on the player’s choice, you will have the opportunity to encounter various Pokemon in the Kanto region.

In both versions of the event, players have the opportunity to capture all Pokemon from the original game, and for the first time, they are all released in a glossy form. This includes both Shiny Ditto and Shiny Mew. However, these two Pokemon require the player to complete a special research story.

Alongside Pokemon, this event offers a variety of new tasks, raids and collection challenges for players to complete.

Are you ready to embark on your own Pokemon adventure? #PokemonGOTour: We are pleased to inform you that it is almost time to choose the Kanto event version. So what about that, trainer? Red or green? Details: https: //t.co/XZz8u0sShB pic.twitter.com/4wLgiomhLy

Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 2, 2021

Pokemon GO Kanto Tour Code

In parallel with the event, Niantic announced that trainers have the opportunity to win special promotional codes. Will Niantic wear his favorite green hat or red shirt to seize the opportunity? Photographs wearing clothes representing their version using either #PokemonGOTourRed or #PokemonGOTourGreen from 10am PST on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 to 10am PST on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 Please post on Twitter.

After the end date of the contest, they will draw 20 winners from random. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Pokemon GO Kanto Tour Code Benefits

For those who are lucky enough to be the winners, Niantic offers great prizes. The prize pack contains 50 pock balls, 6 max revive and 3 incense.

The event will end in a few days, so be sure to buy a ticket!







