Harman Kardon SoundSticks 100W Dome Subwoofer with 4 Bluetooth Speakers Launched in India





The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speaker was launched in India as the latest entrant to the company’s US-based signature speaker lineup. With its iconic SoundSticks design and iconic transparent dome-shaped subwoofer, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 is touted as providing clean treble with spikes in bass. Harman Kardon first launched the SoundSticks speaker in 2000. Designed by former Apple CDO Jony Ive, the speaker has won a permanent spot at the famous Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. The company seems to be particular about its own transparent design with Sound Sticks 4.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Price, Stock Status in India

The price of the new Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 speaker is Rs. 25,999 in India. It is offered in a transparent body with white and black color options. SoundSticks 4 can be purchased at major retailers and the official website of Harman Kardon.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Specifications and Features

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 consists of a transparent subwoofer and two vertical stand satellite speakers made of the same transparent material. The dome subwoofer provides 100W output, while the satellite speakers promise a vibrant room-filled sound.

For connectivity, premium speakers provide Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac support. With a minimalist design, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 includes only a power cable. The speaker weighs just over 4 kilograms.

Last August, Harman Kardon used Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband style wireless earphones, Harman Kardon Fly true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and Harman Kardon Fly earphones with active noise canceling (ANC) to India. Expanded the Fly series of headsets with. The Harman Kardon Fly BT neckband style earphones are priced at Rs. 5,999, the finest Harman Card Don Frye ANC carries a rupee price tag. 20,999.

