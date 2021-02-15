Google seems to be starting to update major iOS apps





Photo: Robin Beck / AFP (Getty Images)

There are signs that the wait may end. It seems that Google has finally decided to start updating major iOS apps. The company released a YouTube update this weekend, more than two months after the last update.

As 9to5Google, which discovered the update, explained, Google usually stops updating apps in December due to holidays. Updates are published during the holidays because there may not be as many staff as usual to fix issues related to them. However, updates usually resume in early January. But that didn’t happen this year, and most of Google’s iOS apps haven’t been updated since December, the outlet said.

Of course, speculation immediately followed about the possible reasons behind the delay. A popular theory is related to Apple’s new privacy label, which aims to inform users of the data that the app collects and whether that data is linked to the app or used for tracking. I will. Apple released the label in December, and developers need to include the label in order to update their apps and submit new apps.

App Store YouTube Privacy Label Screenshot: YouTube

This theory doesn’t apply to YouTube, which already had a label before Google updated it this weekend. According to 9to5Google, YouTube Music, YouTube TV and YouTube Studio were all labeled at the beginning of February. Still, none of these apps have received updates in a few months.

G / O media may receive fees

Google also came out, saying the delay wasn’t due to Apple’s privacy label. In January, we started rolling out labels to our apps and published a privacy blog that mentions labels.

When Google’s iOS app is updated with new features or bugs are fixed, the list of app pages with privacy details for the new app will be updated, wrote Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, vice president of product privacy. I will. These labels represent the largest category of data that can be collected. That is, if you want to use all the features and services available in your app.

Gizmodo contacted Google to ask why other major iOS apps haven’t received the update yet and when to expect an update. Please update this blog if you get a reply.

Does this mean Google isn’t worried about Apple’s new privacy label? Ohno. Google’s main business is advertising, and there’s no doubt they talked about the label. However, in this case, it’s safe to say that the update delay is related to something else. Probably something completely ordinary.

