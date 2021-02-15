Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features triple camera setup, flat display and leak rendering





Xiaomi recently announced the Mi 11 globally. The flagship device will be available soon in India. Xiaomi is also expected to extend the Mi 11 series with Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is in the news thanks to numerous leaks. The latest leak reveals the design and some key specifications. According to the leaked rendering, Mi 11 Lite has a flat screen. The back panel houses the triple camera setup. The camera module is very similar to the Mi 11 in terms of design and sensor placement. Take a look at the leaked specs, design renderings and other details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite renders the leak.Flat screen, triple camera setup

Xiaomi may soon launch the Mi11 Lite. The smartphone is rumored to be one of four Mi11 series smartphones. Xiaomi has not officially announced the launch of Mi11 Lite.

However, the leak indicates that the device can boot quickly. With the latest development, you can check the specifications and design of Mi 11 Lite.

According to the design rendering leaked by Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will have a flat screen. There is a triple camera setup on the back. The design of the camera module is very similar to the Mi11s camera module.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

According to the leaked spec, the Mi 11 Lite will have a 4,150mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. This device may come with a 120Hz LCD display.

Internally, this device may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, which is a 4G processor. The Mi 10 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that provides 5G connectivity. It’s amazing that the Mi 11 Lite has a 4G processor. According to a recent report, Mi 11 Lite may come with an unreleased Snapdragon 775 SoC.

The smartphone runs MIUI 12 as is based on Android 11. Details of the three camera sensors on the back are unknown at this time.

What do you think of Mi 11 Lite? Please let us know in the comments section below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos