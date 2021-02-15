Facebook is building a smartwatch with health features for posting on Apple Watch-Technology News, Firstpost





February 15, 2021

Facebook is said to be working on smartwatches that could be potential competitors to the Apple Watch. Future Facebook smartwatches will allow users to send messages through services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to provide health and fitness features, according to a report by The Verge. With the new smartwatch, the company will join the growing hardware ecosystem, including virtual reality. Headsets, upcoming augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, and video calling devices.

In September 2020, Facebook also announced a partnership with Ray-Ban, a new smart eyeglasses that could pave the way for this year, along with another Augmented Reality Research initiative known as Project Aria.

According to another report by The Information, Facebook is working on an Android-based smartwatch, but it’s unclear if the smartwatch will run on Google’s Wear operating system. The report also suggests that the watch has a cellular connection so that the user does not rely on the user’s smartphone connection. Facebook is also reported to be developing its own operating system to power wearables in the future.

The smartwatch will be part of the company’s hardware ecosystem, including the Oculus virtual reality headset and a series of video calling devices called Portal, including Portal TV, Portal +, Portal and Portal Mini.

Facebook has the potential to launch smartwatches next year, helping to mark entry into Huawei and Apple-dominated markets.

In 2019, Facebook will launch CTRL-Labs, a neural interface startup that specializes in building wireless input mechanisms that include devices that can send electrical signals from the brain to computing devices without the need for a touch screen or physical buttons for input. Was acquired. Given the intellectual property of the technology, you’ll know if Facebook will build this feature on future smart glasses, smartwatches, or future Oculus headsets.

