How to get infinite life





Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has been released for Nintendo Switch. The addition of the new Bowser’s Fury mode is exciting, but don’t miss the base game. It doesn’t matter if you’ve played it before or just for the first time. current time. To get a little step into the Super Mario 3D World, here’s a trick from the original game that will work in the re-release, a trick that can give you endless life.

Well, much life unless you are willing to spend time on what you get. This guide will show you everything about how to get infinite 1UP in Super Mario 3D World.

This trick can be done very early in 1-2, the second level of the game.

Once on the level, proceed to the section where you can see the Kuppa Trooper in the open area next to the small corridor with Goomba and three purple blocks.

Kill both Goomba and Koopa Troopa and grab the Koopa Troopa’s shell.

Run into a small corridor and stand on one of the purple blocks with the shell in your hand. Head to the opposite wall and throw the shell in front of you. The shell bounces off the opposite wall and shatters the standing purple blocks, so be prepared to jump.

Hold it against the back wall and jump back to the green shell. Do not press any other control from this point.

You will now notice that you can jump to the shell endlessly. If you earn thousands of points, you will start earning 1UP for each jump. This can be done for as long as needed, or at least until the level timer expires.

Don’t worry about monitoring your time as you don’t have to finish the level to sustain your newly found life.

When your life reaches 1000, the live counter in the upper left corner of the screen will change from 999 to a picture of the crown, but there is no limit. Your live counter will continue to count up and will add new crowns every 100 lives in the future.

Use this trick as much as you like! You won’t need 1000 life to clear the game. Also, if you don’t get enough life on a single trip, you can always come back and get more life.

For more game tips and tricks, check out the Guide Wiki, search for Twinfinite, or find out more about the game below.

