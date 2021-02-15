Walheim Artisan Table-What is it and how to build it





February 15, 2021 5:19 am EST

If you need to unlock a high-rise building, you need a craftsman’s table.

As you continue your wonderful journey in the world of Walheim, you may face some new requirements as you step into higher levels of the game. The Valheim Artisan Table structure is one of the key placeable items in the game that unlocks several other high-rise and useful structures in the game. Here’s how to create an Artisan Table:

Step 1 Summon and kill the modder

First, you need to summon and kill the mountain boss. The modeler, a large black dragon, is summoned by collecting three dragon eggs and placing them on the mountain sacrifice altar. You will find a circular structure that is an altar, and as you enter, you will find three bowls for placing dragon eggs.

After summoning the Black Dragon, you need to kill her, but be aware that this will be a bloody battle. The modder uses both a flying stance and a ground stance to eliminate you. You should avoid explosive projectiles during flight and stay away from the attack zone when she tries to hurt you with her claws while on the ground.

Step 2 Collect Dragon Tier and other resources

After defeating the modder, be sure to plunder the Dragon Tier, an important species for building the Walheim Craftsman Table. Once you have a tier item, it doesn’t matter to you to collect other resources to build the table.

Building the Artisan Table gives you access to several new structures, including Blast Furnace, an upgraded version of Smelter for rare ores.

Valheim is currently one of the most trending indie games in the world, with over 1 million copies sold in the first week of its launch. The game has been incredibly successful on Steam, despite being in the Early Access phase. Many survival game enthusiasts enjoy spending time with Walheim, thanks to a vast open world map with lots of mysteries to discover. The game does not yet have an official release date for the full version.

Valheim is only available from Steam on your PC.

