Google pays French publisher 55 million under copyright agreement





The new copyright law has spurred a three-year Google deal with French national and local news publishers over the reuse of online content, but some phone arrangements are unfair.

Google is reportedly paying $ 76 million (55 million) to a French news publisher under the terms of a deal made last month to end the copyright dispute.

Reuters is a technology giant with 121 national and local French news publications under the framework agreed between Google and L Alliance de la presse dinformation generale (APIG), a lobbying group for news publishers. Reported that it had agreed to pay $ 22 million annually to the group.

As disclosed in late January, this agreement requires each news publisher to sign a separate license agreement with Google.

Google also agreed in another settlement to pay news publishers $ 10 million in exchange for a promise to end current and future proceedings related to copyright infringement claims during the three-year contract period. It is reported that.

Publisher payment

According to the document, annual payments under this transaction range from $ 1.3 million for the national newspaper Le Monde to $ 13,741 for the local publisher La Voix de la Haute Marne.

The national newspapers Le Monde, Le Figaro and Libration allegedly negotiate an additional amount of about € 3 million (2.63 million) each year through provisions such as the November 2020 agreement to sell subscriptions through Google. did.

Under this agreement, APIG members agree to provide content through Google’s upcoming product, the Google News Showcase. This is a global service designed to pay publishers for content online.

A lobbying group on behalf of French independent online news publisher Spirit called the deal “opaque” and said no means of calculating payments to each news publisher were disclosed.

Spiil said the news publisher was at a disadvantage because it failed to present a united front at the meeting.

“division”

Google has used our department to advance its profits, “the organization said.

Last month, Google France CEO Sebastian Misov said the deal “confirms Google’s commitment to adequately indemnify publishers under French law and opens up new opportunities for publisher partners.” Said.

The transaction will be enforced by French law after the EU adopted the Copyright Reform Act in 2019, and online platforms such as Google will be liable for the copyrighted content displayed on the service. Is obligatory.

The “Neighborhood” clause of the law requires the technology platform to discuss content rewards with news publishers, even if they appear only in the form of snippets.

In September 2019, Google stopped the ability of French users to display news snippets in search results by law.

In April 2020, French competition authorities ordered Google to pay French publishers and news outlets for content reuse, and in October, the French Court of Appeals began negotiations within three months. I ordered the company to do it.

Australia is preparing to introduce a law on its online platform this week that requires payments to content publishers.

Both Facebook and Google have criticized Australia’s bill, saying Google could withdraw search engines from the country accordingly.

