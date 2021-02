Space-Tech Innovation Challenge Winners Announced

The official winners of the 2020 Space-Tech Earth Observation Innovation Challenge were announced at Hydro Bluscooping, a geospatial data science company founded in South Africa.

Hydro Blu won first place in prestigious awards

Organized by multiple partners, including the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) and ZA Space Ince, the Space-Tech Challenge is an agricultural, insurance, retail, and sustainability, and conservation industry.

Launched in September 2021, a total of 25 finalists from across Africa were selected to participate in a two-week virtual business development training program. This program provided participants with the opportunity to enhance their business solutions.

Winner

The finalists were selected after the rigorous Virtual Space-Tech Challenge Pitching Den Finale. In the final challenge, three winners were selected by a jury of experts.

First place was awarded to HydroBlu, a geospatial data science company. Founded by Joash Kisten, HydroBlu focuses on improving access to drinking water in vulnerable remote areas through data-driven decision making. As the overall winner of the Challenge, HydroBlu was awarded a SecureWatch Premium 5GB valid for 3 months at a value of $ 12500.

Founded by Jabu Madlala, Smart Agri IoT is a cloud-based digitization and farm management platform, Smart Agr IoT, which provides accurate fertilizer and watering recommendations. Innovative technology companies have won second place in prestigious awards.

Two technology companies, HeHe, a Rwanda-based company, and FieldDev, a Nigerian agricultural technology business, came in third.

HeHe is a post-harvest platform that predicts supply and consumer data and uses remote sensing technology to predict demand for allocating logistics resources.

FieldDevis is an agribusiness-focused Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping provider that manages and maps small farm data and transforms it into virtual geographic clusters through geospatial analysis.

Both 2nd and 3rd place were awarded SecureWatch Premium 2GB, valid for 3 months, worth $ 5,000.

Each winner will be provided with four months of online incubation and virtual mentorship, as well as continuous access to peer-to-peer networks via TechTribe Accelerator.

The future of Space Tech Challenge

In the next round, the challenge will include entries throughout the value chain with the goal of strengthening Africa’s geospatial readiness. This challenge will further connect space technology companies and related companies.

Stakeholders, government agencies, and commercial organizations to shed light on the potential impact of space technology on Africa’s future.

Featured images: Hydro Blu, Facebook

