Chromecast with Google TV gets a kids profile with pin protection





Google released Chromecast on Google TV last year. It’s one of the best streamers available and is compatible with all Android TVs. Currently, according to the report, Chromecast with Google TV will get a kids profile with PIN protection.

The newly released Chromecast with Google TV came with many new upgrades, but didn’t have the ability to add multiple users.

Not only did this prevent users from customizing different profiles for personal and others, but it also provided no option to keep adult content away from children.

Since there is only one profile, anyone with access to Android TV can view adult content. In addition to adult content, children can also open YouTube and watch content for hours.

Fortunately, according to a new report by 9to5Google, Google will soon add a kids profile to resolve this issue. This is not the perfect solution for multi-user support.

However, at least it should be enough to address the complaints of parents of children accessing Google TV content.

Google TV Kids Profile can be restricted with PIN protection

Google TV Kids Profiles is a safe place for kids to use Android TV. One is to move away from adult content available on various streaming platforms.

Second, it will deny the need for parents to keep an eye on their children. Parents simply select an app that their children can access.

This kids profile can be set up when you set up Chromecast on Google TV. In addition, the child will be locked behind the PIN protection and will not be able to return to the rest of the interface.

The new Google TV Kids Profiles appear to be a replica feature of Android TV’s original restricted profile, according to a statement released by a company representative in a support thread.

This feature should be included as-is in Chromecast with Google TV. But, as they say, it’s better than being late.

As far as the rollout of this new feature is concerned, a statement from a company representative suggests that the update will be rolled out next month or so.

We hope that Google will add multi-profile support to Google TV to allow users to have different profiles for each member of their family. This will definitely make Chromecast a much better streamer.

