AMD Ryzen 5000 Processor Failure: Is It Really So Bad?





There have been some reports that AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors and the X570 motherboards they use may suffer from high failure rates.

PowerGPU posted a tweet claiming that PC builders ordered a large number of Ryzen 5000 processors, but a surprising number was DOA (Dead on Arrival).

According to PowerGPU, of the 50 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs received, 8 were DOAs. Of the 50 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs, 4 were DOA.

Power GPUs AMD 7 Ryzen 5 800X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X inventories are also reported to have high failure rates.

When buying in bulk, some defective products are expected, but the number of Power GPUs is worrisome.

However, before proceeding, it is important to note that this is an unfounded claim from a single source. Also note that the original tweet has been deleted. This could mean that the Power GPU has turned back that claim.

However, PowerGPU has deleted the original tweet, but is still replying to other users who have problems with PowerGPU’s claims.

So is it an anecdote to test 320 CPUs and die 6%? Your tweet is an anecdote. February 14, 2021

The company also posted screenshots of r / AMD Subreddit where users are posting about their issues.

How much problem is this?

PowerGPUs claim to be numerous, but other PC component retailers and builders claim that the failure rate is normal.

Hardware Unboxed asked a major Australian PC parts retailer that the AMD Ryzen 5000 had a failure rate of less than 2%, which was said to be nearly normal.

Talking to a major Australian PC parts retailer, the failure rate of each part is said to be normal and less than 2%.Interestingly, I also voted: https://t.co/9iufuYg46M https://t.co/iFwBipaFYK February 15, 2021

So what’s happening here? Was PowerGPU unlucky because of its high failure rate? Hardware Unboxed indicates that either the CPU is not installed correctly or the CPU is combined with incorrect hardware, which could be a Power GPU failure.

It is unlikely that the Power GPU was so unlucky. Most of those CPUs are fine and are much more likely to need to be refitted or not well cross-tested with the BIOS. For example, certain RAM / MB and CPU combinations can cause problems. February 15, 2021

Many other users have suggested that it is a Power GPU failure. But it would have been even more embarrassing for the PC builders to publicly call AMD to blame themselves and build the PC incorrectly.

Perhaps that’s why PowerGPU deleted the first tweet. However, it doesn’t seem to be a complete descent as we are still replying to the user.

It’s also worth noting that both PowerGPU and Hardware Unboxed tweets on this subject claim that some people claim that they have a CPU failure, while others say they don’t.

When it comes to consumers, this doesn’t make much of a difference, as PC builders test the product before shipping it. PowerGPU claims that the system, which turned out to be equipped with the DOA Ryzen 5000 chip, removed the defective chip and replaced it with a normal chip, so no one of the customers would receive the defective product. I have.

However, if the failure rate of this chip is high, it means that the inventory of these already very low processors may be further reduced.

It’s a complicated situation at the moment and I contacted AMD to find out what was happening. Please update this story as soon as you get a reply.

Via Wccftech

