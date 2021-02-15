What is Google Analytics 4? Need to upgrade to it?





Joe Friedlein is the founder and MD of BrowserMedia, an SEO and digital marketing agency.

In the past month or so, you may have received an email asking you to sign up for GA4, or when you logged in to the Analytics platform, you may have been prompted to upgrade when viewing your property settings.

GA4 is a new version of Google Analytics that effectively extends and rebrands the App + web properties available in Universal Analytics. This is now available to everyone and is the default version of the new property.

It was also very different from the platform. The way we handle user data, views, and filters is completely new, but the least familiar is the interface. It may take some time to understand the new layout and features.

To be clear, this isn’t like when they change the aisles of your regular supermarket, you were frustrated at first, but after a week you forgot that it was like before .. The shift is much more important, which is probably why Google is giving us enough time to adapt.

How is GA4 different from Universal Analytics?

GA4 uses machine learning to provide new insights in addition to new layouts and reports. The new data modeling feature leverages AI to bridge data gaps where existing versions of GA may be blocked by cookie consent rules.

However, for everyday use, these are probably more notable changes.

Instead, there is no view filter and the filter is created and applied in the report. Audiences can be created based on a combination of dimensions, metrics, and events. You can customize the report by changing the dimensions, adding comparisons, and adjusting the attribution model.View report

The method of setting and tracking conversions has also changed. In the first place, there is no goal anymore. GA4 only works with event-based tracking. Everything is an event, including page views.

Do you need Google Analytics 4?

The simple answer is that for most people you don’t have to rush to GA4 right away.

If you’re a global brand with both a website and an app, or if you just want to take advantage of some of the newer, more advanced features, it may be just above your priority list. not.

In any case, the current version of Google Analytics doesn’t seem to disappear anytime soon. Google has not yet announced the expiration date for the Universal Analytics version. It’s convenient because you can run new GA4 properties with your current Universal Analytics without a complete migration. In fact, even if you’re completely familiar with the new GA4, it’s highly recommended to send data to your existing GA properties.

Not only does this give you time to adjust to new interfaces, reports, and features, but it’s also very important because the new GA4 properties you create are essentially empty. Upgrading to GA4 creates new website properties for your account, but does not replace existing properties or views.

How to create a GA4 property

There are two types of people. Those who check the latest versions of Google tools and platforms as they become available, or who keep clicking, will take you to older versions until one day you run out of options. They regret the lack of discipline. ..

If you attended a previous camp and are keen on setting new GA4 properties, you can do the following:

In the left sidebar[管理]Click.[アカウント]In the column, make sure the account on the right is selected.[プロパティ]In the column, select the Universal Analytics property that is currently collecting data for your site.[プロパティ]In a row,[作成する]Under[GA4セットアップアシスタント]Click. With the new Google Analytics 4 properties,[はじめに]Select and[プロパティの作成]Click

GA creates a new Google Analytics 4 property and copies basic data such as property name, URL, timezone, currency, etc. from the Universal Analytics property.

If the connection is successful, the following will be displayed.

It may take up to 30 minutes for the data to be displayed, but in the menu[リアルタイムレポート]You can check if this is working by clicking.

Google doesn’t force anyone to switch right away, but it encourages users to adopt GA4 and stops investing in the current version of GA. It’s definitely not worth the hassle, but it takes some getting used to, so try to get used to the new version sooner rather than later.

