Microsoft begins testing xCloud game streaming service in browsers for iOS and iPad OS





The Verge reports that Microsoft has begun testing the game streaming service xCloud on the web via browsers for iOS and iPad OS, and on PCs via Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft’s xCloud service allows subscribers to stream games from the cloud instead of downloading the entire game locally to their device. There was a brief controversy last August between Apple and Microsoft as App Store policies restrict services such as xCloud from being available on the platform. Apple has updated its policy to allow xCloud to the platform, but Microsoft needs to submit each game available on the service to the App Store individually, each of which needs to be scrutinized according to platform guidelines. there is.

Microsoft has accused the rule of being a “bad experience for customers,” and said it would push xCloud to iOS and iPad OS users via Safari’s browser. The screenshots provided to The Verge show only the xCloud experience through a desktop browser, but the experience on iOS and iPad OS is probably the same. Users can select a game and play it directly in the browser. However, the exact resolution at which the game will be streamed is still unknown. Such services typically automatically adjust the resolution for specific network functions.

At startup, xCloud only supports browsers built with Chromium, such as Edge and Chrome on your PC, but Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge, hopes to add Safari support after internal testing. It states that it is. There is no time frame for public release as testing is underway, but The Verge speculates that the release is “very close.”

