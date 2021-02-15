Expected technological innovation in 2021





2020 was a year that many would want to forget, but it was also a year of rapid acceleration in technological innovation, digital transformation, and connectivity adoption.

Throughout the UK, the general public, businesses and public sector organizations have become more dependent on more reliable and secure networks than ever before.

As the person who oversees Huawei’s R & D projects in the UK, including collaborations with design centers, universities and business partners, he knows the extraordinary depth and breadth of technological innovations taking place here. The number of important breakthroughs this year.

So what are these?

Mutual pollination of more industries, where research and innovation in various fields create brand new technologies.

One particular area is the intersection of AI and high performance computing (HPC) and life sciences. The use of big data is increasing in the life sciences industry, and AI is being applied to understand the data. This kind of AI, and the processing of such huge amounts of data, requires an HPC solution.

However, HPC hardware and software are not cheap, so we expect HPC-as-a-Service to emerge as a new technology / opportunity.

Next-generation optical fiber communication technology

As more and more applications use AI, HPC, and big data, new generation fiber optic technologies that provide much faster Internet connectivity over far longer distances are common.

In addition, these new high-speed fiber optic communications, which are the backbone of the Internet, need to be complemented by access technology, and there is a breakthrough here as well, especially as 2021 is the year when 5G actually begins to roll out around the world. Expected.

Breakthrough in 5G wireless medical assistance technology

When it comes to 5G, the populations of many countries around the world continue to age, and in addition to the impact of the pandemic, we anticipate breakthroughs in 5G wireless healthcare assist technology that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. New apps, products and services.

This includes medical telepresence applications for 5G VR. The application allows a remote medical consultant to virtually witness the operating room, provide advice and guidance, and actually perform physical actions (via a robot). Outside the operating room, consultants can also be virtually present while rescue workers are treating patients at home.

Medical training will also experience breakthroughs. As an example, highly skilled surgical training has traditionally required face-to-face training with experienced surgeons. However, training is neither easy nor abundant due to the fact that the blockade is still in place and some surgical procedures are not performed very often.

However, with the new remote guidance AR technology scheduled to take off this year, surgeons can teach remote procedures by voice instructions or a virtual hand display on the screen, for example pointing to an ideal incision point. I can. ..

With enough connections, you don’t need a physical presence and you can share the help of the best surgeons where you need them.

These are just two examples of the broader technological trends commonly seen in 2021 towards democratizing access to healthcare professionals. Healthcare professional skills will be available to more people than ever before.

Much of what drives these new technologies is the ability of 5G to deliver network delays of 5 milliseconds, which allows for incredible control of medical robots. It is this low latency that is essential for the practical application of VR headsets and AR apps not only in medical telepresence but also in other industries such as entertainment, enabling video to be transmitted in clear and high resolution.

Smart manufacturing is ripe for breakthroughs

5G and mobile edge computing drive R & D and new value services within the manufacturing and supply chains. In addition to new innovations in wireless robots controlled via the cloud, take a closer look at other new wireless connectivity technologies that will make your 2021 factory more efficient than ever.

Another breakthrough area is the use of VR haptic gloves. These are gloves that allow the user to feel the shape and density of virtual objects by using force feedback on the user’s hands and fingers. Combining these new applications with VR headsets allows engineers to perform remote tasks such as controlling robotic arms and remote training such as training for auto assembly staff. Similarly, designers start using new products to touch and evaluate them, even before they are physically prototyped.

At the forefront is likely to be Cambridge Wireless, an industry group where participating companies, including Huawei, can test new 5G manufacturing applications, and one of these businesses will bring a breakthrough this year. Not surprising.

As we readjust our lives and rebuild our economies, we are optimistic that pandemics will bring about many new technologies that relate to almost every aspect of our lives-remote work, learning, entertainment and financial management. , Healthcare, welfare, and so on. We are confident that we are at the beginning of a new era of innovation for the greater benefit of society.

Henk Coupmans, CEO of R & D in Huawei, UK.

