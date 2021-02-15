Google shares stunning images of stars and nebulae on Valentine’s Day, see





On Valentine’s Day, Google used Instagram on February 14th to dedicate posts to starry lovers. While using its social media platform, Google wished people on Love Day to share amazing images of stars and nebulae. In the caption, Google Arts & Culture writes that the photo was originally posted by NASA. Google shared four amazing images to inspire and allow people to enjoy the colorful night sky.

For all starry lovers

The caption of the post read Happy Valentine’s Day to all starry sky lovers. Tag someone who will inspire you. Then swipe left to enjoy the colorful night sky. In addition, Google reported in the image that the image contains the Orion Nebula, the Hubble in the starry sky, the Crab Nebula, which celebrates 20 years of awe and discovery, and the Hubble hotbed of active star formation.

It is worth noting that the Orion Nebula is about 1,344 light-years away from Earth, and that basically a cloud of hydrogen gas is floating in space. It is this nebula’s gas that acts as the first component of the final birth of a new star later. The Crab Nebula is 6,523 light-years away from Earth. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which captured the data and sent it back to Earth, was deployed by Space Shuttle Discovery 30 years ago. The Hubble hotbed of active star formation, on the other hand, is one of the most active galaxies, about 11 million light-years away from the constellation of Camelopardalis.

Meanwhile, Google posts have received over 1,300 likes since they were shared just a few hours ago. The numbers are still growing and netizens are sharing heart emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

