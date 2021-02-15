Food-Gene Editing Company Ends US $ 90 Million Series B Round to Expand Food Innovation Technology





Pairwise, a North Carolina-based biotechnology company, recently secured US $ 90 million in Series B rounds of funding. This will facilitate the creation of genetic edits for new fruit and vegetable varieties and break down barriers to increasing fresh food consumption by US consumers.

Pairwise, located in Durham, North Carolina, is led by the Pontifax Global Food and Agriculture Technology Fund (Pontifax AgTech), a growing capital investor in food and agricultural technology, and supported by an existing investor, the Deerfield Management Company. The funding round has been successfully completed. An investment company dedicated to promoting healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy.

Pearwise was founded by Dr. Tom Adams and Dr. Haven Baker, along with co-founders of Harvard University, Dr. David Liu, Dr. Feng Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Dr. J. Keith Joung of the Massachusetts General Hospital. hospital.

Biotechnology companies have developed a unique crop trait development platform based on CRISPR gene editing technology licensed from research institutes such as Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), MIT and the Harvard Institute (Broad Institute).

CRISPR gene editing is a genetic engineering technique in molecular biology that can modify the genome of an organism and is used not only in pharmaceuticals but also in the creation of new agricultural products.

According to the company, the application of CRISPR technology will enable Pairwise to produce high-quality fruits and vegetables with improved taste, improved yields, longer shelf life and simplified harvesting.

The funding round was also supported by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and Leaps by Bayer, which invests in significant advances in the life sciences sector such as agriculture and health.

Dr. Tom Adams, CEO of Pearwise Source: Pearwise

Depending on age and gender, federal guidelines recommend that adults consume at least 1-2 cups of fruit per day and 2-3 cups of vegetables per day. However, according to a CDC study, only 1 in 10 adults meet federal fruit or vegetable recommendations, and previous studies have shown that high costs, seasonal, serve as a barrier to consuming these foods. Availability and access restrictions have been pointed out.

To address consumer challenges with inconsistent flavors, shorter shelf life, and lack of year-round availability of fruits and vegetables, Pairwise introduces a new variety of nutritious produce to the market. ..

In a press release seen by Green Queen, Dr. Tom Adams, CEO of Pairwise, said Pairwise is here to address the lack of innovation in the produce aisles. We offer consumers new options that make healthy eating easier and more exciting. With this additional funding from industry-leading investors, Pairwise has taken a bold step towards achieving our mission to build a healthier world.

Ben Belldegrun, co-founder and managing partner of Pontifax AgTech, emphasized the need and importance of pairwise in the food technology sector. We believe that the combination of Pairwises gene editing platform, plant breeding expertise, and consumer food understanding creates a powerful engine for game changers. “

Pearwise looks forward to introducing food innovation technology to the US $ 66 billion retail produce market and is currently working on creating new types of leafy vegetables, berries and cherries with its first launch in 2022. I will.

In the last Series A funding round in March 2018, led by Deerfield, Pearwise invested US $ 100 million with Bayer CropScience to advance gene editing technology for corn, soybeans, wheat, canola and cotton. Raised US $ 25 million with the collaboration.

Food technology innovation is looming around the world as companies seek to develop and fund their products. For example, China’s food technology venture capital firm Bits x Bites recently raised US $ 30 million in the initial settlement of a US $ 70 million fund investing in technology to help rebuild China’s agricultural food supply chain. ..

In Singapore, new food-grade growth factor company TurtleTree Scientific, launched by Singapore’s cell-based milk startup TurtleTree Labs, has partnered with biotechnology leader Dyadic International to create a variety of high-concentration products. We have developed a replacement protein growth factor. Yield along with cheap cost.

Lead image courtesy of Pearwise.

