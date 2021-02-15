Edge computing: drive innovation, business growth and efficiency





The unprecedented events of 2020 not only spotlight changes in consumer and business behavior, but also point to the need for digital transformation across all industries.

Over the past year, in many respects, changes in the way we work and the ways our industry and commerce have had to adapt quickly have accelerated the urgency of digital transformation. The need for high performance, low latency, and network connectivity to the edge has never been greater.

Throughout the industry, edge computing has been validated as one of the key drivers of digital transformation. Forbes1 magazine listed edge computing in the top five in the Top 10 Technology Trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And if you look at Forbes’ artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and other areas of technological innovation listed by 5G, especially by 2025, it’s closely linked to the potential for edge computing transformation. You can see that they are related. 75% of the data is processed at the edges. 2

Edge technology is the answer to many of today’s pressing business problems, including increased data volumes, the cost of data transfer, and insights that arrive too late to be implemented.

In Edge Computing Report 3, Forrester emphasizes the need to move data analytics to the edge to address barriers to business growth. Forty-nine percent of the companies surveyed recognize the need to monitor structured and unstructured data in real time, and 76% move forward with the need to identify the ideal location for data analysis. It states that it is at the forefront of the challenges for. ..

In addition, in a recent report 4, McKinsey identified a total of 107 different use cases for Edge Technology (for example, this film highlights everyday use cases). And while edge computing is relevant to solutions in all industries, it focuses on three major industries that are using edge technology to transform their organizations.

Transportation is at the forefront of smart technology

Today’s world is becoming more and more urban. By 2050, it is estimated that 7.5 billion people will be urban dwellers5. This means that cities around the world are experiencing unprecedented population growth. For example, Mumbai’s population is set to grow from 20 million in 2020 to 42 million by 20506.

It is this growth that drives the need for smart solutions to meet the challenges of the city. IDC predicts that global spending on smart city initiatives will reach $ 189 billion by 20237. All of this investment is to improve safety and security, improve the public experience, reduce the cost of providing services, and create an environment that embraces sustainability.

Edge computing, combined with computer vision and 5G, plays a leading role in driving smart urban transportation solutions.

Edge computing is used for mass transportation in cities

Connected public transport systems will reduce passenger waiting times by 30% and 8 and public bus operators can improve service levels through vehicle tracking, smart toll collection and live video surveillance.

Smart technology reduces road travel time

With the number of cars set to reach 2 billion by 20409, countries around the world are investing in smart technologies to manage increasing traffic. These technologies help reduce daily commute time by 30 minutes and improve emergency service arrival times by 10-15%8.

Connected Air Travel Improves Customer Experience

Airlines can leverage edge technology, computer vision, and 5G to improve operational efficiency, including reduced delays through visual inspection-based pre-emptive maintenance. Use biometric technology at SmartGate to improve security and security. Improve the customer experience by providing a smooth, fully connected journey.

Get the railroad efficiency target on track

Automation improves rail efficiency 23% of cities with metro networks currently have at least one fully automated line10. Railroad security is also improved with smart technology for edge computing. TransportForLondon currently operates more than 12,000 smart cameras on platforms and trains to ensure safety11.

Edge computing is energizing the smart technology revolution

The energy industry is undergoing a major transformation. Utility grids are moving from traditional unidirectional structures to dynamic, predictive, data-driven networks. Renewable and clean energy technologies are also growing significantly, and renewable energy currently supplies 33% of the world’s energy 12 (as explained in this white paper).

Transformation creates opportunities for the energy industry to tackle and innovate legacy infrastructure. At the heart of digital transformation is the need to be enhanced by the data captured and analyzed at the edge of the production network.

One of the major edge use cases in the energy industry is automated distribution. Forrester3 reports that 84% of utilities will implement or implement edge-aware distribution automation, along with grid modernization, edge analytics, and smart solutions.

The transformative power of automatic distribution

With edge technology, energy companies can seamlessly measure, monitor and manage their energy. Smart devices can collect data from a variety of sources and perform advanced analytics at the time of data collection. We are also seeing the emergence of new substation technology platforms that will help modernize the grid and improve existing edge-based operations. Machine virtualization is the foundation of these platforms, improving grid reliability and system resilience. Substation platforms help reduce overall costs, improve security, and enhance cybersecurity.

Creating a truly modern energy grid

Edge technology plays a key role in two-way communication between utilities and their customers, helping energy providers anticipate problems and deploy resources accordingly. The latest grid platform facilitates efficient management of complex distribution networks and enables accurate forecasting of energy demand.

Promote intelligence analysis at the edge

Providing analytics at the edge means that the energy industry can use data more effectively and efficiently. Utilities can anticipate and prevent problems in real time, cost-effectively deploy resources in real time, and improve grid optimization and reliability.

Smart solutions drive energy efficiency and safety

A smart computer vision camera fixed or attached to a drone in combination with machine learning means that energy companies can efficiently inspect assets and execute algorithms to analyze their condition. Computer vision can also enable monitoring of facilities and substations, improving safety and security.

Telecommunications: Take advantage of 5G growth potential

5G offers significant growth opportunities for the telecommunications industry and many other vertical sectors. 5G transformation represents an incredible $ 2 trillion opportunity for industry and society13. And to enable that transformation by the end of 2023, the global telecommunications industry is expected to spend $ 124 billion on software-defined networking and virtualization hardware, software, and services for network capabilities. 13.

In 4G, it is dominated by legacy and proprietary hardware and software. The move to 5G promises a new world of open, cloud-native, software-defined. There are obstacles that must be overcome to maximize the potential of the new generation, but keep in mind that we are making great strides towards implementing 5G. That’s where edge computing comes in.

5G and edge computing are closely related technologies. Both of these improve the performance of your application and allow you to process large amounts of data in real time. Telecommunications operators report that 5G can offer up to 20 times the speed of 4G, but to do this, the industry must overcome low latency standards. Edge computing reduces network latency by processing data closer to the end user.

These are just some of the main benefits of integrating 5G and edge technology.

Short-term benefits on the road to 5G

In the short term, there is growing debate that operators can combine 4G and edge to support 5G services and build coverage, which can improve application performance and significantly improve data processing. I am.

Edge and 5G long-term improvements

To drive 5G use cases, you need to achieve ultra-low latency. This can be achieved by edge computing, which reduces the distance that data travels. For heavy data applications such as high-definition video, sending data back to the cloud doesn’t provide the customer experience you need to be at the edge. Latency is one of the biggest barriers to the demand for mobile streaming. The combination of 5G and edge technology enhances the viewing experience as mobile devices connect to the Internet faster.

Amazing growth in the industry

Real-time services in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to healthcare and retail, offer great opportunities. These opportunities include vehicle automation, precision medicine and robotics, cybersecurity, and mobile virtual reality.

Global connectivity expands

In countries with limited network infrastructure, edge computing brings content providers closer to end users, improving access and performance quality in emerging markets.

Dell Technologies is a global leader in edge technology and solutions, working with companies around the world. Not only in transportation, utilities and telecommunications, but throughout other industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, safety and security. For more information on Dell Technologies Edge solutions and services, please visit Dell Technologies.com / Edge. See this informative film for more information.

For more information on Dell Technologies category experiences, please visit this site. And for companies looking to embark on a transformational journey, this guide provides five practical principles of edge deployment.

As we continue to take digital transformation and realize the benefits of the Fourth Industry Revolution, enterprise edge computing needs continue to grow. By approaching the point of end-user and data creation, companies enable a world of efficiency, innovation and business growth.

