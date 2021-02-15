Walheim continues to prove its immense popularity, Steam number show





Published February 15, 2021 Alex Gibson

Iron Gate Studios’ sandbox survival game Valheim has been a huge hit since it was released in Early Access earlier this month, and this weekend’s tracking shows that it’s gaining momentum (Eurogamer). Found)

Both the Steam charts and SteamDB have recorded very impressive numbers in the last few days. With over 360,000 peak simultaneous players on both sites, surpassing things like GTAV and Apex Legends, it’s comfortably placed in the top five games that are currently the most popular among clients.

Its commercial performance has been driven primarily by the reaction of overwhelming critics. Valheim’s fascinating survival and role-playing systems, as well as their deeply immersive sandboxes, are widely praised throughout the media and community reviews left on the game’s Steam page.

You can expect some bugs and performance issues here and there in this early stage of development, but for all accounts, the foundation of the experience is absolutely top notch. We are waiting for Twinfinite’s opinion in the next few days.

Until then, you can use the search feature on the main page to find out more about the guide.

