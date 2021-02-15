Harman Kardon Launches Sound Sticks 4 Transparent Speakers in India





Audio-visual brand Harman Kardon unveiled the SoundSticks 4 speaker in India for $ 25,999. Speakers are already available from all major retailers in India and from the company’s Indian website. The new SoundSticks 4 will play with the same transparent design that you saw on the SoundSticks 3 and previous models. It has two satellite speakers and a powerful subwoofer cover, which the company calls the same as the inner wavy surface design.

You get eight 1.4 inch full range transducers with a 5.25 inch subwoofer and frequency response in the 40Hz to 20kHz range. Bluetooth v4.2 is also supported.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks occupy a special place in the lives of consumers who have enjoyed unparalleled beauty and elegance for many years. Introducing the latest version of the iconic speaker, which offers a very beautiful sound as well as a stunning design. Vikram Kerr, Vice President of Lifestyle Audio at Harman India, said. As a brand, Harman Kardon has set very high quality standards in both sound and design for decades. The new SoundSticks 4 truly embodies the innovative beauty of superior audio and engineering.

Harman Kardon Sound Sticks 4.

Speaking of speakers with a unique look, Sony introduced this year a 360 Reality Audio speaker that looks like a giant shaving machine. As some of you may not know, 360 Reality Audio is Sony’s spatial audio technology aimed at replicating live music by placing different sounds and vocals in the surrounding room. In the announcement, Sony said it plans to release these speakers named SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 this spring.

