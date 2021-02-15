The launch of the Nvidia RTX 3060 has already skyrocketed in confusing prices before the release date





Getting a new graphics card is a nightmare at this point, and I don’t think it will be easy to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 when it arrives later this month.

This is because the $ 329 graphics card price is clearly skyrocketing, even though it’s still in the pre-order stage. According to VideoCardz, some RTX 3060 cards outperform MSRP by up to 50%. For example, European retailer ProShop sells graphics cards for 499 instead of the suggested retail price of 329.

Portuguese retailer PC Diga is reported to have raised the price of the GeForce RTX 3060 by 100 within a week of listing.

Raising these prices means that the RTX 3060 will be as expensive as the more powerful GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. However, finding a place to buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is so difficult that some frustrated PC gamers just swallow the price increase when the RTX 3060 goes on sale.

In fact, it’s still stupid to find out where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and other RTX 30 series graphics cards. Therefore, this benefit from supply shortages in the face of enormous demand is expected to some extent.

The PS5 Scalper has seen this by rushing to restock Sony’s new consoles and selling them to desperate PlayStation fans at very high prices. We strongly recommend that you wait for your Xbox Series X and PS5 purchase to avoid such rampant gouging.

Unfortunately, Nvidia isn’t the only one suffering from a shortage of new graphics cards. Finding out where to buy the AMD Radeon RX6800 and other RX6000 series graphics cards is also a deep frustration exercise. And I don’t think this situation will change anytime soon due to the lack of materials.

If you’re a frustrated gamer, it’s a good idea to tackle these stock disasters. After all, all first-party Xbox games over the next two years can be avoided on older Xbox One hardware.

If you have an Xbox One X, you can continue playing the game for at least another 12 months without running into performance issues. Please avoid Cyberpunk 2077 for the time being.

