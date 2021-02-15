With her innovation, this engineer wants to restore the tactile sensation of the amputee.





Close your eyes and raise your hands.

You know you’re doing this because your body has signaled your brain about where your arms are in the universe, even if you didn’t see it happen I am. However, for those who have amputated their arms, legs, or limbs, that sensory feedback does not occur and surgery cuts the pathways used to send those signals to the brain. With high-tech prostheses, amputees will not be able to experience the same type of sensation or move as accurately as they once did.

Shriya Srinivasan, who received a PhD in biomedical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School last year, is committed to maintaining the natural tactile sensation of the amputee. The 26-year-old woman earned MIT $ 15,000. Cureit! Lemelson-In the idea of ​​last year’s MIT Student Award, her work was published in a medical journal earlier this month.

Usually, when a amputation occurs, the surgeon cuts the nerve and leaves it hanging, she said. Your body always knows where your arms and legs are, but for an amputated person, that sensation is lost.

Srinivasan has devised a new way to perform amputation surgery that reconnects hanging nerves to the skin. This method is used to create organ-like implants that can transmit sensations and send signals between the brain and prosthetic devices.

Patients do not have to learn new sensations or new ways of communicating … it communicates through natural pathways, she said. Srinivasan has also created a way to perform surgery on existing amputees.

Her method is based on a sister surgery called the AMI method, invented by the MIT Media Lab, which reconnects the muscles of the amputee’s agonist and antagonist. AMI surgery has been tested in humans.

There are several options for active prosthetics on the market, but amputees may abandon them because they do not send the information back to the brain.

If you pick up the cup with an artificial hand, you need to look at your hand to make sure it is closed. [around the cup] Before you move it, and it’s too frustrating, she said, likening it to typing on the internet with a typewriter.

Srinivasan said her procedure allows the amputee to know the moment of touching something without visual confirmation.

Srinivasan said he was encouraged to help restore tactile sensation after growing up with a friend who was born without a right arm and left foot. The two met in a dance class in Ohio, where Srinivasan was born and raised.

As a dancer, she said that the sense of where the limbs are in space is really important for smooth movement. Setting the upper limit of science, I realized that the lack of automatic sensory feedback to your body is a big gap in this area.

According to Srinivasan, the principal investigator of the cutting project is also the cutting person. He told her that feeling where the prosthesis was on the floor would greatly improve his ability to maintain balance.

I drew this [idea] I went to a napkin at a meeting, tried it on animals a few months later, and started working on publishing the results by the end [2019], She said.

Srinivasan plans to begin clinical trials of surgical methods at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston by the end of the year. She also talks with a company that manufactures prostheses about licensing the technology so that patients can choose from a variety of devices after surgery.

We hope that in the next 10 years we will be able to incorporate these advanced techniques into our first surgery. This feature is available regardless of whether you have a prosthesis device at the time of recovery, so once the prosthesis is available and accessible, you can plug in those features.

You can contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy @ globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ anissagardizy8.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos