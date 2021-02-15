Best President’s Day TV Sales 2021 Trading on Amazon, Best Buy, etc.





President’s Birthday TV Sales are here to save you some serious cash. I’ve never seen such a big discount from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more since Black Friday.

If you’re looking for a premium TV, Best Buy sells a Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV for $ 999. This is one of the best deals I’ve seen on OLED TVs, just $ 99 below Black Friday’s lows. Best Buy also sells a variety of Samsung 4K TVs, starting at $ 369.

On the other hand, some of the most affordable President’s Birthday TV sales can be found on Amazon. The retailer offers a line of Fire TVs that start at $ 89. The highlight of the bunch is the Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV for just $ 549.

But those aren’t the only presidential day sales you can get right now, so be sure to follow our TV trading coverage for the latest discounts.

Presidential Day TV Sales at a Glance The best Presidential Day TV deals with 202170-85 inch TVs

Onn 70 “Roku 4K TV: Currently $ 448 @ WalmartThe Onn 70 inch 4K Roku TV is not for sale, but it costs $ 448, the cheapest 70 inch 4K TV I’ve ever seen. Less than $ 500 If you need a big screen, it’s a bargain. It has HDR support and 3 HDMI ports. View deals

Insignia 70 “4K Fire TV: Now for $ 649 $ 549 @Amazon This 70-inch Insignia is one of the largest Fire TVs you can buy. The 2020 TV has 4K resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and three HDMI ports. , Voice remote control has Alexa built-in, so you can control your TV with voice commands. View transactions

Hisense’s 75-inch 4K Android TV: $ 1,099 to $ 593 @ Best BuyThis Presidents Day TV sale returns $ 506 in your pocket. It doesn’t have any features, but it has HDR support, an Android TV operating system, and a 120Hz update rate. To see the additional sale price, add it to your cart.View transaction

Vizio 70 “4K TV: $ 659 Now $ 599 @ Best Buy Vizio V Series offers a variety of features at an affordable price. HDR10 / HLG support, built-in Chromecast, Vizio V-game engine for console games, Siri / Google / Alexa support, and 120Hz refresh rate. This Presidents Day TV sale is currently priced at $ 599.99.

Hisense 75-inch 4K Smart TV: Now $ 1,000 @ Best Buy If you’re looking for a full-fledged TV upgrade, just look for this huge set. Best Buy has knocked out $ 370 as part of President’s Day TV sales. Hisense 75-inch 4K TV. It has DolbyVisio / HDR10 / HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, and 3 HDMI ports. It also supports Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa and has access to dozens of streaming apps.

Samsung 75 “4K TV: $ 1,197 Now $ 997 @ Amazon Amazon sells Samsung 75 inch TU8000 series 4K TV for $ 997 with 4K resolution, HDR10 + support, 2 HDMI ports, Samsung’s Tizen smart operating system Samsung also supports. AirPlay 2 works with Google Assistant and Alexa. It’s $ 100 cheaper than at the beginning of the week. View deals

LG 75 “NanoCell TV: $ 1,199 Now $ 999 @ Best Buy BestBuy is plenty $ 200 off from LG’s NanoCell 75 inch 4K TV. Sharp and colorful 74.5” 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology (equivalent to LG’s QLED technology) I have. , And LG ThinQAI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. With the addition of HDR10 and HLG support, this smart TV offers one of the most immersive experiences you can get in big games. This is a great Presidential Day TV sale.

LG 86 “4K TV: $ 1,796 for $ 2,299 @ Newegg Want the Biggest TV for President Day? Newegg sells the LG 86 inch 85 Series 4K TV for $ 1,796. LG’s webOS smart TV platform and giant Combined with a 4K IPS panel. 120Hz refresh rate and full support for premium features such as Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos audio.

55-65 inch TV

Hisense 58 “4K Android TV: Now for $ 629 $ 348 @ Walmart This Hisense 58 inch Android TV is one of the cheapest big screen President’s Day TV sales you can buy right now. Dolby Vision / HDR10 Support, DTS Virtual X Audio, Easy access to built-in Chromecast, thousands of apps for streaming and games.

Scepter 65 “4K TV: Now for $ 429 $ 389 @ Walmart It’s hard to find a 65-inch TV that’s cheaper than this Scepter. Sure, you’re missing out on smart features, but no frills President’s Day If you need TV for sale This is the model you get. It supports 4K resolution and HDR. Watch deals

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Deals from $ 447 @ Walmart Samsung’s QLED TV is renowned for its rich colors, solid image quality, and ultra-high prices. That’s up to now. Wal-Mart is reducing Samsung’s QLED by up to $ 1,000, starting at $ 447. This is one of the best presidential birthday TV sales for premium TV fans.

Insignia 65 “4K Fire TV: $ 549 Now $ 449 @Amazon This Insignia 4K TV is one of the biggest Fire TVs you can buy. Now $ 100 off and if you need a big screen TV, Presidents Day TV’s best It’s also one of the sales. Affordable. It has HDR10 / HLG support, voice remote with Alexa, 3 HDMI ports. BestBuy offers the same deal and a 3-month free bundle of Apple TV Plus. Offer. View transaction

Westinghouse 65 “4K Roku TV: $ 599- $ 499 @ BestBuy This 65-inch Westinghouse 4K set runs on the Roku platform, which means access to thousands of streaming services and apps such as Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Sling TV, and Peacock. Yes. Compatible with Alexa / Google Assistant, supports HDR10, has 3 HDMI ports. Now it’s $ 100 off. View deals

Hisense’s 75-inch 4K Android TV: Now priced at $ 999, the @Best BuyThis Presidents Day TV sale offers Hisense’s 75-inch 4K Android TV for $ 350 off. Easy access to DolbyVision / HDR10 / HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Google Assistant, Android streaming apps and games.

Samsung 55 “Q60T 4K TV: $ 749 Now $ 697 @ AmazonSamsung Q60T is one of the cheapest Samsung TV deals. Affordable QLED TV is rich with support from Alexa, Bixby, and Provides color and sharp details. Google Assistant. HDR10 + / HLG support and Dolby Audio support are also available. View deals

Vizio 65 “Quantum 4K TV: $ 1,199 Now $ 999 @ Best BuyThe Vizio PQ9 packs everything you need for your new Game Day TV. Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Support, Bright Color Quantum Technology, 4K 120Hz Powered by ProGaming engine Support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, voice remote control. This is currently one of the best TV sales on President’s Day. The offer is valid until February 21. View deals

Vizio 55 “OLED 4K TV: $ 1,299 Now $ 999 @ BestBuy The mother of all Presidents Day TV sales is here. Best Buy currently sells Vizio 55 inch 4K OLED TVs for $ 999.99. This is $ 300 off and the cheapest OLED TV In our review, we found that the TV far exceeded its price tag. We liked its black level, image quality, and excellent viewing angle. DolbyVision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and TV. A host of digital assistants for hands-free control. The 65-inch model is also available for $ 1,499.99 ($ ​​500 off).

LG 55 “CX OLED 4K TV: $ 1,699 Now $ 1,349 @ AmazonLG CX OLED TV is the best TV I’ve ever tested. DolbyVision / HDR10 / HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and more Supports Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa But what captivated us with its excellent image quality and powerful audio is the TV performance. Adding it to the cart saves an additional $ 47, the best ever. You can pay the price of $ 1,349.99.

50 inches or less

Toshiba 43 “4K Fire TV: $ 279- $ 229 @ Best Buy Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV has modern features in a small space-saving TV, while using a voice remote control with Alexa You can watch live TV using voice, switch inputs, and even control other smart home devices. It’s a solid President for tight-budget shoppers who need 4K resolution. Day TV sale.

Insignia 50 “4K Fire TV: $ 349 Now $ 299 @ Amazon HDR Compatible Insignia Fire TV is one of the cheapest President Day TV sales you can find right now, in addition to 4K screens and support for hundreds of popular apps. It also features a voice remote with built-in Alexa support. View Deal

