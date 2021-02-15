The result may surprise you – BGR





Speed ​​tests on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max compare the performance of the new Snapdragon 888 processor with Apple’s A14 Bionic. Both processors are built on the same 5nm process, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 is expected to power several iPhone 12 rivals this year. Speed ​​tests show that the Galaxy S21 can’t beat the iPhone 12, but the results are much closer than expected, given how badly the iPhone beat its rivals in similar tests in the past.

The Galaxy S21 series is the first Android flagship lineup of the year comparable to the latest iPhones. The S21 version features a 5nm chip, similar to the A14 Bionic that powers Apple’s iPhone 12 model. Samsung’s new phones are equipped with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor or Samsung’s Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Tests to date have shown that the chip is built with similar ARM technology, but the better of the two versions is the Snapdragon 888.

Benchmark tests have also shown that the Galaxy S21 isn’t comparable to the performance of the iPhone 12, but the S21 offers the fastest Android experience currently available. Now that the results of real speed tests are finally available, the iPhone’s winning margin isn’t as wide as you would expect if you’ve seen similar tests in the past.

Today’s Top Deal% title% List Price:% original_price% Price:% price% Savings:% discount_amount% (% discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive commissions Buy Now Coupon Code:% coupon_code% Amazon Available from BGR may receive fees

Real speed tests that always pop up after the release of new iPhone and Android devices tell us how smartphones fit in our daily lives. Using apps, processing files, and multitasking are some of the features you always perform on your smartphone. Therefore, these speed tests are standardized online to mimic these experiences as much as possible.

Many YouTubers perform speed tests on these unscientific smartphones in the same way. The test opens the same set of apps on iPhone and Android smartphones in the same order and measures the time it takes to load each app. It’s just the first round. In the second round, check if the same set of apps is reopened and stays open in memory, or if you need to reload the app over the phone. The time of the second lap is also recorded.

One of the most consistent speed test comparisons is from the YouTube channel PhoneBuff, which employs a robotic arm to navigate the interface of each device. In this case, I’m looking at the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are the top versions of the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12, respectively.

The screenshot shows a speed test comparison between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Image source: YouTube

This test shows that the Galaxy S21 Ultra can hold itself against the iPhone 12 Pro Max in a particularly demanding app. When it comes to processing larger files and games, the iPhone 12 is slightly faster. The iPhone 12 model wins the first lap, but the contest seems to be closer than before.

The Android phone had an advantage over some older iPhones on lap two. Android handsets have much more RAM than iPhones. This means that more apps will usually stay loaded in the background. However, Apple has increased the RAM of Pro phones to 6GB. This has proven to be one of the required upgrades for the iPhone. Speed ​​tests on the Note 20 and iPhone 12 show how important RAM upgrades are to the iPhone, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max easily beat Samsung’s flagship product. The current comparison is further evidence of that.

With just 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 12 Pro Max reduces the time it takes to reopen the same app as the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 12GB of memory. The iPhone wins both rounds and the S21 Ultra finishes testing after about 11 seconds.

In fact, this means that the iPhone 12 is slightly faster than the Galaxy S21 phone, and Qualcomm and Samsung are still lagging behind Apple when it comes to mobile chips. However, only those who own both devices will notice the difference in actual usage.

The full video follows below.

Today’s Top Deal% title% List Price:% original_price% Price:% price% Savings:% discount_amount% (% discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive commissions Buy Now Coupon Code:% coupon_code% Amazon Available from BGR may receive fees

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos