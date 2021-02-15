Google Announces Initiative to Train 100,00 Black Women with Digital Skills





On Friday, Google officially launched an initiative to provide career development and digital skills training to 100,000 black women by 2022.

The Grow With Google Partnership teams Google with six organizations, including four national Panhelenic Sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Low, and Zeta Fibeta.

The tech giant works with Sorority, Dress For Success, and The Links to provide leadership development and digital skills training to support black women.

Google will work with Dress for Success, Links, and four National Panhellenic Sororities to help more black women access the digital skills and career development they need to get the jobs they demand most today. I am proud of. MelonieParker said in a release for Chief Diversity Officer Google.

Efforts come as many American women feel that they are under the brunt of a coronavirus pandemic. Especially professionally. In December alone, black women lost 154,000 jobs. Today, one in six black women is unemployed.

This initiative helps black women prepare their resumes, interview training, and the basics of online marketing. Dress for Success supports efforts such as interview preparation, mentorship, and programming for women.

Glenda Glover, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, said the partnership will help black women prepare for new and exciting opportunities.

By partnering with Google, Alpha Kappa Alpha narrows the digital divide, further revealed by this pandemic. In a statement, Grover is helping to mobilize members of the 1,026 branch to prepare for new educational opportunities that are not otherwise readily available. Alpha Kappa Alpha strives to demonstrate excellence by building a sustainable pipeline for education and development.

Last year, tech companies invested $ 175 million in racial equality initiatives. This includes $ 100 million paid to black venture capital and start-ups. An additional $ 50 million will be used to raise funds and grants for SMEs focused on the black community.

