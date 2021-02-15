Investors need to prepare for a big wave of innovation





When I first invested in Facebook over a decade ago, the extraordinary potential of the business was clear to me, even if the full impact of social media was just beginning to be recognized. Fortunately, I first invested in some of the world’s most prominent start-ups, including Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, and Didi, which continue to disrupt the market.

We now believe we are at the forefront of a new cycle as the Covid-19 leads to the rapid adoption of a wave of innovative technologies.

Covid-19 has undoubtedly accelerated many of the trends we have seen in the companies we invest in, in the tech sector, and across the wider economy. For years I have met the best tech entrepreneurs in the world. They are constantly inspiring me with both a vision and enthusiasm to make my dreams come true.

Through Man Capital and California’s venture capital firm The Ventures in 1984, we have the opportunity to support some of the most promising early-stage ventures that have continued to transform society across multiple vertical markets.

These relationships give us a unique perspective on new technologies that have the greatest impact on the way we live, work and do business.

As an investor, it’s clear that Covid-19 has permanently changed the world and created new opportunities. From digital communications to potentially untapped biotechnology, the door to innovation has opened. Most surprisingly, the past year has radically changed the way people work and live, allowing office workers to operate seamlessly and efficiently from home, and new ways to collaborate after returning to the office. Was born.

There was a lot of opinion about the winners and losers of the pandemic, but in the case of technology, we can benefit from the solutions that innovation provides. For example, regardless of the fate of the physical office, we cannot doubt the important role that telecommunications plays in driving the future, alongside other technologies.

There are five important areas that grow exponentially. Today, the youngest generation are digital natives, enabling distance learning and, in some cases, even more desirable than direct lessons. Many students have returned to the classroom, but technology has opened up the possibility of hybrid learning.

Ultimately, this will improve educational outcomes and improve access to services for disadvantaged children. This can have lasting social and economic benefits. The Inspired Education Group is one such innovative project, the world’s first completely online independent school, and I’m proud to support you.

Perhaps the most prominent example of pandemic-induced growth is e-commerce. The retail sector has undoubtedly reached a long-anticipated turning point in the transformation of High Street. This year, online spending has dramatically exceeded expectations, reaching 70% year-over-year growth.

Indeed, a measure of how the crisis has accelerated long-term trends is that e-commerce has grown as fast as the sum of the last decade. From 2010 to 2019, e-commerce penetration in the United States increased from 7 to 14%, and by 2020 from 14% to 21%.

The third area I’m bullish on is supply chain management technology. The hoarding and courier reliance at the start of the blockade has revealed just-in-time supply chain and logistics deficiencies, but we are confident that technology will improve efficiency and enable more dynamic sourcing.

The real estate sector is also ready for turmoil, and the impact of Covid-19 is deeply lasting, not just asset value. So-called Proptech showed its value when real estate became physically inaccessible. In the long run, technology promises to reduce transaction costs and increase market transparency.

Similarly, pandemics have served as a reminder that technology can continue to transform the way healthcare is delivered. There was inevitably an immediate demand for a blocked digital healthcare solution, but we saw the benefits of telemedicine and are now welcoming it to our homes.

This is a challenging and exciting moment. The challenge for investors is to determine which trends are short-term and which will survive the vaccine deployment. From high-tech solutions in healthcare to discreet online courses, the benefits of innovation show us ways to build a better future.

Technology is more stress-tested than ever, demonstrating its ability to foster new business models and sustain the entire community. I think we look back on this period as a catalyst for a new wave of great growth and innovation.

