This year’s iPhone may finally bring one of Android’s best features





The iPhone 12 and iOS 14 may have filled the Android feature gap with 5G, OLED displays, and home screen widgets, but they still lack one feature we’ve long wanted. According to serial leaker Max Weinbach, that may finally change with this year’s iPhone.

A well-known, often accurate leaker leaked some secrets to the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel on Valentine’s Day, and some of the many details revealed could be always visible. According to Weissbach, it’s not as customizable as an Android smartphone, but it does prevent the biggest hassle on the iPhone.

The current design basically looks like a toned down lock screen. The clock and battery life is always displayed. Notifications seem to be displayed using bars and icons. Upon receipt, the notification will pop up normally, except that the screen will not turn on completely. Instead, it looks the same as before, except that it is dimmed and temporary.

In other words, it’s basically a Galaxy S6, but make good use of it. An always-on display is basically a standard price for Android smartphones for years and is a great feature. You can quickly check the time without tapping the screen, save battery life when alerts arrive, and most importantly, not get unnecessary attention in a dark room. To further save battery life, Apple has been reported to use LPTO (cold polycrystalline oxide) OLED displays like the Apple Watch. Weissbach also states that the new phone brings ProMotion at a refresh rate of 120Hz, but only on Pro models.

In addition, the report claims that iPhone 13 does the following:

Uses a “soft matte” back similar to the Pixel 5 Uses strong magnets to attach MagSafe accessories Uses a design very similar to the iPhone 12 Portrait video that improves camera sensors and lenses that support astrophotography to support

The iPhone is likely to be available in September and may be called the iPhone 12s. If you find rumors or leaks, stay tuned to Macworld.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

